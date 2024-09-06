Quiz: Which Star Wars Outlaws World Should You Hide Out On?

Hop in your spaceship to make a galactic getaway.

In Star Wars Outlaws, Kay Vess and her best friend Nix travel the stars on board the Trailblazer. This dynamic duo gets into some sticky situations as they make a name for themselves in the underworld, but it’s all in a day’s work for a resourceful scoundrel and her loyal merqaal.

If your own galactic adventures have gotten too hot to handle, you need a safe place to lay low and hideout. But where should you go? There are so many amazing places to choose from! Take this quiz to find out which Star Wars Outlaws location is the best spot to cool your heels until the heat dies down.