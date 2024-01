Find out if you're more like a fuzzy Lasat or mutton-chopped Imperial.

One's a hulking rebel alien. The other is a cold, calculating Imperial. For years, Zeb and Agent Kallus were bitter enemies, though after last night's episode of Star Wars Rebels, "The Honorable Ones," they have a newfound respect for each other. Still, they're about as different as can be. Which are you more like? Dust off that Lasan bo-rifle and find out by taking our quiz!