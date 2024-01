Are you more of a Spectre One or a Spectre Six?

Ezra Bridger and Kanan Jarrus have been through a lot together since their first encounter on the bustling streets of Lothal. They've defeated the Grand Inquisitor, saved younglings, and faced one of the most powerful Sith Lords in the galaxy. The strength of this duo is undoubtedly bolstered by their complementary traits, but which of the Force-users are you more like? Take the quiz and find out now!