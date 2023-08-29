Hasbro Ahsoka Fanstream: Sabine Wren’s Helmet and More Reveals

In celebration of the new Disney+ series, Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, Chopper, and more are headed to toy shelves soon.
We’re ready to join Clan Wren.
During today’s Hasbro Ahsoka Fanstream, we got our first look at toys and collectibles celebrating the new Star Wars series Ahsoka, which premiered on Disney+ last week, including a new premium electronic helmet styled after Sabine Wren’s artistic bucket; new 6-inch scale figures of Professor Huyang, Ezra Bridger, and Chopper; 3.75-inch scale figures of General Hera Syndulla and Morgan Elsbeth; and new Retro Collection entries depicting Ahsoka Tano, Sabine, Marrok, and more! Take a closer look at the full list below.
STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES
SABINE WREN PREMIUM ELECTRONIC HELMET
EZRA BRIDGER (LOTHAL)
CHOPPER (C1-10P)
HK-87 ASSASSIN DROID
MORGAN ELSBETH
PROFESSOR HUYANG
MARROK
STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION
HK-87 DROID
GENERAL HERA SYNDULLA
MORGAN ELSBETH
STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION
AHSOKA TANO
MORGAN ELSBETH
HK-87 ASSASSIN DROID
SABINE WREN
GENERAL HERA SYNDULLA
CHOPPER (C1-10P)
MARROK
All figures and items will be available for pre-order 8/30 at 1 p.m. ET at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers.