Hasbro Ahsoka Fanstream: Sabine Wren’s Helmet and More Reveals

In celebration of the new Disney+ series, Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, Chopper, and more are headed to toy shelves soon.

We’re ready to join Clan Wren.

During today’s Hasbro Ahsoka Fanstream, we got our first look at toys and collectibles celebrating the new Star Wars series Ahsoka, which premiered on Disney+ last week, including a new premium electronic helmet styled after Sabine Wren’s artistic bucket; new 6-inch scale figures of Professor Huyang, Ezra Bridger, and Chopper; 3.75-inch scale figures of General Hera Syndulla and Morgan Elsbeth; and new Retro Collection entries depicting Ahsoka Tano, Sabine, Marrok, and more! Take a closer look at the full list below.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES



SABINE WREN PREMIUM ELECTRONIC HELMET

EZRA BRIDGER (LOTHAL)

CHOPPER (C1-10P)

HK-87 ASSASSIN DROID

MORGAN ELSBETH

PROFESSOR HUYANG

MARROK

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION



HK-87 DROID

GENERAL HERA SYNDULLA

MORGAN ELSBETH

STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION



AHSOKA TANO

MORGAN ELSBETH

HK-87 ASSASSIN DROID

SABINE WREN

GENERAL HERA SYNDULLA

CHOPPER (C1-10P)

MARROK

All figures and items will be available for pre-order 8/30 at 1 p.m. ET at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers.