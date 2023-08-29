ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

Hasbro Ahsoka Fanstream: Sabine Wren’s Helmet and More Reveals

August 29, 2023
August 29, 2023
StarWars.com Team

In celebration of the new Disney+ series, Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, Chopper, and more are headed to toy shelves soon.

We’re ready to join Clan Wren.

During today’s Hasbro Ahsoka Fanstream, we got our first look at toys and collectibles celebrating the new Star Wars series Ahsoka, which premiered on Disney+ last week, including a new premium electronic helmet styled after Sabine Wren’s artistic bucket; new 6-inch scale figures of Professor Huyang, Ezra Bridger, and Chopper; 3.75-inch scale figures of General Hera Syndulla and Morgan Elsbeth; and new Retro Collection entries depicting Ahsoka Tano, Sabine, Marrok, and more! Take a closer look at the full list below.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES

Sabine Wren Premium Electronic Helmet

SABINE WREN PREMIUM ELECTRONIC HELMET

Star Wars: The Black Series Ezra Bridger (Lothal)

EZRA BRIDGER (LOTHAL)

Star Wars: The Black Series Chopper

CHOPPER (C1-10P)

Star Wars: The Black Series HK-87 Assassin Droid

HK-87 ASSASSIN DROID

Star Wars: The Black Series Morgan Elsbeth

MORGAN ELSBETH

Star Wars: The Black Series Professor Huyang

PROFESSOR HUYANG

Star Wars: The Black Series Marrok

MARROK

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection HK-87 Assassin Droid

HK-87 DROID

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection General Hera Syndulla

GENERAL HERA SYNDULLA

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Morgan Elsbeth

MORGAN ELSBETH

STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION

Star Wars: Retro Collection Ahsoka Tano

AHSOKA TANO

Star Wars: Retro Collection Morgan Elsbeth

MORGAN ELSBETH

Star Wars: Retro Collection HK-87 Assassin Droid

HK-87 ASSASSIN DROID

Star Wars: Retro Collection Sabine Wren

SABINE WREN

Star Wars: Retro Collection General Hera Syndulla

GENERAL HERA SYNDULLA

Star Wars: Retro Collection Chopper

CHOPPER (C1-10P)

Star Wars: Retro Collection Marrok

MARROK

All figures and items will be available for pre-order 8/30 at 1 p.m. ET at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers. 

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.
Star Wars merchandise Hasbro

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Quiz: How Well Do You Know Ahsoka Tano?

    December 1, 2023

    December 1, 2023

    Dec 1

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Gift the Galaxy: First Look at New Clone Trooper Figures

    November 28, 2023

    November 28, 2023

    Nov 28

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

    The Rancor Revealed: Monster Maker Phil Tippett Talks Regal Robot’s New Concept Maquette 

    November 7, 2023

    November 7, 2023

    Nov 7

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    All Wings Report In: Columbia and NASCAR Team Up for Star Wars-Themed Car Wrap

    November 1, 2023

    November 1, 2023

    Nov 1

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    “Gift the Galaxy” This Holiday Season - Updated

    October 20, 2023

    October 20, 2023

    Oct 20

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Shop Star Wars Exclusives at New York Comic Con 2023

    October 6, 2023

    October 6, 2023

    Oct 6

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Hasbro Pulse Con 2023: Sabine Wren’s Lightsaber, Captain Rex’s Helmet, and More Revealed

    September 22, 2023

    September 22, 2023

    Sep 22

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Daniel Arsham Turns Star Wars Icons Into Future Relics

    September 21, 2023

    September 21, 2023

    Sep 21

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved