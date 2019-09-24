A Galaxy of Star Wars Stars Count Down to Triple Force Friday

Join Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, and more for a special first look at new Star Wars products before they hit shelves.

Lucasfilm and stars from across the Star Wars saga will be unveiling the next generation of products from a galaxy far, far away -- and we would be honored if you would join us.

Tune into YouTube.com/StarWars on Thursday, September 26, at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET for a special livestream event based at Pinewood Studios in London, the famed shooting location of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Via live and recorded vignettes, generations of Star Wars icons will reveal new products in advance of their roll out on Triple Force Friday, October 4, all inspired by a trio of the year’s biggest Star Wars releases:



Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: The highly-anticipated final installment of the Skywalker Saga, which hits theaters December 20

The Mandalorian: The first-ever Star Wars live-action series, which will debut in the US on November 12 exclusively on Disney+, the Walt Disney Company’s new streaming service

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: A brand-new action adventure game from Respawn, releasing November 15

The livestream celebration will feature appearances from Daisy Ridley (Rey), John Boyega (Finn), Oscar Isaac (Poe), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca), Keri Russell (Zorii), Naomi Ackie (Jannah), Kelly Marie Tran (Rose), Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Gina Carano (Cara Dune in The Mandalorian), and Cameron Monaghan (Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order). Livestream viewers also will be treated to the worldwide premiere of a new trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, along with other special surprises from across the Star Wars galaxy. Warwick Davis, a beloved Star Wars actor known for his role as the Ewok “Wicket” in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, will serve as host during the livestream event at Pinewood Studios, while Anthony Carboni (The Star Wars Show) will helm the recorded product reveals.

Fans can join the conversation on social using Triple #ForceFriday.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Triple Force Friday!

