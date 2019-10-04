ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Triple Force Friday Is Here!

October 4, 2019
StarWars.com Team

New toys, collectibles, and more inspired by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Mandalorian, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order are available now.

This will be a day long remembered: Triple Force Friday has arrived!

A galaxy of new toys, collectibles, and more inspired by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Mandalorian, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order are now available. Before you smuggle yourself some Star Wars treasures, check out StarWars.com’s guide to many of the new items available, as well as special events happening today and throughout the weekend.

And in case you missed it, be sure to watch the Triple Force Friday livestream event below, featuring generations of stars from across the saga -- including Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and many more -- revealing the new products.


Enjoy the next generation of Star Wars merchandise, and share your stories with us on social media using Triple #Force Friday!

Triple Force Friday

