Hasbro Pulse Livestream: Darth Vader Removes his Helmet and Other Reveals

New action figures celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, a legion of new clone troopers, and more from Star Wars films, series, and games.

Darth Vader will have his revenge.

Today in the Hasbro Pulse Livestream, we got our first look at upcoming toy and collectible releases celebrating the anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, including a Black Series premium electronic Scout Trooper helmet fresh from Endor, a 3.75-inch scale Anakin Skywalker in the final moments of the film, and a red-tinged 6-inch-scale Darth Vader paying homage to the original poster art and title, Revenge of the Jedi, headed for Star Wars Celebration Europe. Plus, the retro collection welcomed a prototype of the Mandalorian inspired by the saturated colors used in the design process, Starkiller from Star Wars: The Force Unleashed stormed the 3.75-inch Star Wars: The Vintage Collection and Jedi Master Ki-Adi Mundi was welcomed to the Black Series. Look on these reveals with your own eyes and check out the biggest announcements below!

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES SCOUT TROOPER PREMIUM ELECTRONIC HELMET

Available this summer at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DARTH VADER (REVENGE OF THE JEDI)

Available exclusively at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES KI-ADI MUNDI

Available in spring 2024 exclusively at fan channel retailers.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES REBEL TROOPER (ENDOR)

Available this summer at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES PHASE II CLONE COMMANDER JESSE

Available for pre-order this March as part of Walmart’s Collector Con and on-shelf this summer.





STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION PHASE II CLONE TROOPER MULTIPACK

Available this summer exclusively at Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION DARTH VADER (DEATH STAR II)

Available this summer at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION HAN SOLO

Available this summer at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION WEEQUAY

Available this summer at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers.





STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CLONE CAPTAIN HOWZER

Available this summer at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION PHASE II CLONE TROOPER

Available this summer at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION ADMIRAL PIETT

Available this summer at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION STARKILLER

Available this spring at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers.





STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION

STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION THE MANDALORIAN PROTOTYPE

Available this spring exclusively at Target.