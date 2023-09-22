ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Hasbro Pulse Con 2023: Sabine Wren’s Lightsaber, Captain Rex’s Helmet, and More Revealed

September 22, 2023
StarWars.com Team

Plus, Starkiller joins The Black Series alongside Ahsoka’s Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati, and more!

Star Wars: Ahsoka has brought a Clone Wars battle and most of the Ghost crew from Star Wars Rebels into live action.

And today at Hasbro Pulse Con 2023, we got our first look at some of the toys and collectibles inspired by the Disney+ series that will help us relive key moments and celebrate beloved characters. Soon, Star Wars: The Black Series will add Sabine Wren’s lightsaber, a modified version of the weapon once owned by Ezra Bridger, to its Force FX Elite collection and you can don your own Captain Rex premium electronic helmet. The 6-inch scale action-figure line will also add new sculpts of the villains from Ahsoka and re-release key characters like Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker in the Archive Collection. And the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection will bring Chopper and Huyang to the 3.75-inch scale line. See all the big reveals below, most of which will be available for pre-order at 4 p.m. ET for Hasbro Pulse Premium members and for all fans at 5 p.m. ET today!

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES

Starkiller & Troopers - Pulse Con Exclusive


STARKILLER & TROOPERS - PULSE CON EXCLUSIVE

Inspired by Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Available for purchase today at 4 p.m. ET

Sabine Wren Force Fx Elite Electronic Lightsaber box


Sabine Wren Force Fx Elite Electronic Lightsaber


SABINE WREN FORCE FX ELITE ELECTRONIC LIGHTSABER

Inspired by Star Wars: Ahsoka

Available Fall 2024

Clone Captain Rex Premium Electronic Helmet


CLONE CAPTAIN REX PREMIUM ELECTRONIC HELMET

Inspired by Star Wars: Ahsoka

Available Spring 2024

Star Wars: The Black Series Baylan Skoll


BAYLAN SKOLL

Inspired by Star Wars: Ahsoka

Available Winter 2024

Star Wars: The Black Series Shin Hati


SHIN HATI

Inspired by Star Wars: Ahsoka

Available Winter 2024

Star Wars: The Black Series Imperial Stormtrooper


IMPERIAL STORMTROOPER

The Archive Collection

Available soon

Star Wars: The Black Series Luke Skywalker


LUKE SKYWALKER

The Archive Collection

Available soon

Star Wars: The Black Series Darth Vader


DARTH VADER

The Archive Collection

Available soon

Star Wars: The Black Series Bo-Katan Kryze


BO-KATAN KRYZE

The Archive Collection

Available soon

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Chopper


CHOPPER (C1-10P)

Inspired by Star Wars: Ahsoka

Available Fall 2023

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Professor Huyang


PROFESSOR HUYANG

Inspired by Star Wars: Ahsoka

Available Spring 2024

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Director Orson Krennic


DIRECTOR ORSON KRENNIC

Inspired by Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Available Fall 2023

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Revan and HK-47 Droid


HK-47 & JEDI KNIGHT REVAN

Inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes

Available Fall 2023

Hasbro PulseCon Star Wars action figures

