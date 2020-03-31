ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

7 New Hasbro Star Wars Figures Revealed Today

March 31, 2020
StarWars.com Team

The toymaker has unveiled several new action figures from the Black Series and Vintage Collection exclusively through the media in the collecting community.

The Mandalorian is finally getting his full set of beskar armor, as part of a new round of Hasbro figure reveals from the Black Series and the Vintage Collection.

As announced earlier today on a variety of fan-led websites, the toymaker is adding five new figures to the Black Series line, including fan-favorite Rebel hero Admiral Ackbar and a Carbonized version of Boba Fett, among others. Check out the full array below!

A new Hasbro Black Series Mandalorian in beskar armor. A new Hasbro Black Series Admiral Ackbar. A new Hasbro Black Series Boba Fett. A new Hasbro Black Series Teebo. A new Hasbro Black Series Stormtrooper. A new Hasbro The Vintage Collection K-2SO. A new Hasbro The Vintage Collection Commander Wolffe.

Preorders are available on some figures now!

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection 3.75-inch K-2SO is available at Hasbro Pulse, Big Bad Toy Store, Entertainment Earth, Walmart, Amazon and more.
• Star Wars: The Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Clone Commander Wolffe is available at Hasbro Pulse, Big Bad Toy Store, Entertainment Earth, Walmart, Amazon and more.
• Star Wars: The Black Series Carbonized Collection 6-inch Stormtrooper is available at Hasbro Pulse, Big Bad Toy Store, Entertainment Earth and more.
• Star Wars: The Black Series Carbonized Collection 6-inch Boba Fett is available at Hasbro Pulse, Big Bad Toy Store, Entertainment Earth and more.

