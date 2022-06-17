Quiz: Which Obi-Wan Kenobi Are You?

Jedi general, Padawan learner, or just plain ol' Ben?

We've been thinking about Obi-Wan Kenobi lately almost as much as Maul -- and that former Sith Lord is obsessed. We've followed his journey from humble Padawan to his final confrontation with his pupil-turned-nemesis Darth Vader. And in the Disney+ limited series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, we've only deepened our appreciation for Kenobi's emotional journey back from the loss of Anakin Skywalker to the serene Jedi Master in Star Wars: A New Hope. But have you ever wondered: Which Obi-Wan Kenobi are you? You must have patience and find out for yourself in our new quiz.