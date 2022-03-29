7 of the Coolest Star Wars Nightspots

Belly up to the illuminated bar in the Sublight Lounge or try your luck at the Mos Eisley Cantina.

After battling it out with a lightsaber, wrapping up a smuggler’s run, or turning in a fresh bounty, it’s time to relax. Good thing the Star Wars galaxy offers some of the coolest nightspots this side of wild space. The next time you land your starfighter, consider one of these seven venues for live music, exotic food and drink, or maybe a game of chance.

1. Mos Eisley Cantina

This Tatooine watering hole attracts a rough and tumble crowd, but even scum and villainy need a place to unwind. Inside the darkened tavern, smugglers rub elbows with bounty hunters and criminals tip back libations alongside star pilots. In Star Wars: A New Hope, it’s where Luke and Obi-Wan meet Chewie and Han, Greedo shoots first, and Ponda Baba gets out of hand. House band Figrin D’an and the Modal Nodes provide the soundtrack. These bubble-headed Bith aliens are known to rock through a swinging setlist. Gruff barkeep Wuher serves up stiff drinks and stiff rules: No droids allowed. But the house regulations are eventually revamped when Jabba the Hutt’s former supervisor droid, EV-9D9, replaces Wuher behind the bar in The Mandalorian Chapter 5. Blue milk, Jawa Juice, and Hutt’s Delight rank among the cantina’s most popular pours.

2. Maz Kanata’s Castle

With its lakeside view and lush forest surroundings, Maz’s castle on the planet Takodana serves as a safe haven for a colorful array of scoundrels from throughout the galaxy. Maz, the diminutive, centuries-old proprietor, may welcome all comers, but everyone must leave politics at the door. Instead, she encourages guests to raise a glass and gamble over games of chance such as Deia’s Dream. When making a bet, keep an eye out for swindlers, including Prashee and Cratinus, a pair of twin Ubdurian brothers who use their identical looks to their advantage. Play it safe by simply noshing off the menu, courtesy of Strono “Cookie” Tuggs, the house chef. Baked cushnips, gornt meat, and fruit platters help fill bellies while the band Shag Kava grooves to the beat. Sudswater Dillifay Glon, a seven-string hallikset player, dishes out tasty licks while jamming on “Jabba Flow” and other classics. Looking for a room, medical assistance, or a loan? The castle offers all of that and more.

3. Canto Casino

If you have the urge to splurge, look no further than Canto Casino located in the resort city of Canto Bight on the desert planet Cantonica. After passing through the tree-lined entrance, step inside the glistening gaming hall where the galaxy’s one percenters gather for high stakes gambling. These elite patrons dress to the nines while frivolously wagering with their disposable incomes. Although you’ll find carousels of floating slot machines on the casino floor, dice games remain more prominent due to the fact they’re more difficult to cheat at. Players gather around the Hazard Toss table, each hoping a successful roll will only make them more wealthy. Others attempt to win big playing Zinbiddle, a high-brow card game. Lacking the funds to try your luck? Simply kick back and listen to the jazzy sounds of the band made up of horn-blowing Palandags, a musically-inclined alien species. Keep an eye out for intergalactic celebs, from alien opera singer Ubbla Mollbro to the Countess of Canto Bight.

4. Garsa’s Sanctuary

Garsa Fwip, a glamorous Twi’lek, presides over this swanky oasis located in Mos Espa on Tatooine. Where else can you gamble, sip on a cocktail, and get your helmet cleaned? Garsa keeps the cantina’s vibe celebratory by booking live music. After a stint playing at Jabba’s Palace, Max Rebo, an Ortolan organist, has a new home at the Sanctuary. Backed by a Bith guitarist and a droid drummer, Max uses his feet to tickle the keys of his red ball jet organ. However, the music doesn’t always have a soothing effect. In Chapter 4 of The Book of Boba Fett, the Wookiee Krrsantan gets into a rumble with a group of gambling Trandoshans, leaving one of their arms on the floor before paying his tab.

5. Oga’s Cantina

The planet Batuu lays claim to this legendary barroom at Black Spire Outpost. Space travelers mingle with more questionable clientele. The latter understandably receive open arms from Oga Garra, a local crime boss and the cantina’s namesake. She keeps a keen eye on things from the shadows, including DJ R-3X, a former pilot droid who spins music by some of the galaxy’s shiniest stars. “Oola Shuka” by Gaya, Laki Lembeng’s “Nama Heh,” and “Modal Notes” by Figrin D’an and the Modal Nodes help make up R-3X’s playlist. Hungry visitors nibble on Batuu Bits and some pair bites with liquid refreshments such as Black Spire Brew, Carbon Freeze, and Blue Bantha. Higher octane offerings include the Fuzzy Tauntaun, Jedi Mind Trick, and Yub Nub. But don’t get too relaxed. First Order stormtroopers are known to drop in from time to time.





6. The Outlander Club

This gambling hot spot is located in Coruscant’s lower-level entertainment district, but has plenty of high stakes and members of high society inside. Gamblers place bets as giant screens broadcast sporting competitions played throughout the galaxy. Those uninterested in wagering their credits on a game of grav-ball can chill at the circular bar located in the center of the room. Enjoy your drink, but stay away from the death sticks being peddled by shady clientele. Members of high society often flock to the Outlander, which attracts a criminal element hoping to take advantage of the vulnerable. Some undesirables use the Outlander’s bustling scene as a good place to hide. In Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, bounty hunter Zam Wesell ducks into the club in an effort to avoid Obi-Wan and Anakin, who are in hot pursuit.

7. Sublight Lounge

When jetting across space aboard the glamorous Halcyon starcruiser, interplanetary voyagers have plenty of amenities to enjoy, from fine dining to lightsaber training. Yet this upscale libation station rises to the top. Guests gather in the orange booths lining the walls and belly up to the illuminated bar. Behind the latter you’ll find vats of colorful liquid gurgling and glowing amid the dimly-lit den. On either end of the bar sit small tanks, each housing hydrominae, an aquatic creature used to stir the shimmering contents of the Silver Sea Martini. Those who prefer their drinks sans space dust can opt for one of several others on the menu, including the Hoth Icebreaker, topped with a sweetened ice shard direct from the namesake planet. Others partake in a game of holo-sabacc or light snacks at a table located in the lounge. Just don’t let a possible stormtrooper visit distract you from the competition.