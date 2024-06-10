With the two-episode premiere of The Acolyte, meet the assassin personally taking out members of the Jedi Order.
In Star Wars: The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master against a dangerous warrior from his past. With new episodes now streaming on Disney+ every Tuesday, join us as StarWars.com meditates on favorite moments and fascinating connections from the latest Star Wars series.
Spoiler warning: This article discusses story details and plot points from the two-episode premiere of The Acolyte, “Lost / Found” and “Revenge / Justice.”
To quote Nute Gunray: “Now there are two of them!”
In the two-episode premiere of The Acolyte, we meet two sisters with two very different lives. Mae (Amandla Stenberg) is a hot-tempered warrior and stone-cold killer, a trained assassin hunting some of the galaxy’s most dangerous prey: Jedi Masters. Meanwhile, her twin, Osha (also played by Amandla Stenberg), is traveling across the stars working odd jobs as a meknek, a mechanic taking on dangerous and complex repairs with the help of her droid, Pip.
Separated by tragedy 16 years in the past, Mae and Osha have followed their own paths believing the other to be dead. Until now…