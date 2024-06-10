Episode 1: “Lost / Found”

We’ve glimpsed the bold opening in the official trailers and at theaters after Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, a fight sequence between Mae and Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss) that serves as an intense introduction to the series. In classic Star Wars fashion, we’re thrust into the action with immediacy, landing in a different kind of cantina — a noodle shop on the far-off world of Ueda. Considering the opening crawl just mentioned this is a time of peace, the fatal fight is a swift reminder that the galaxy is a dangerous place, even for a Jedi. But it’s also a stunning primer of things to come, with stunts choreographed to pull us into the intensity of the one-on-one combat, stylized after the Kung Fu films that inspired show creator Leslye Headland.

In contrast, Osha is a woman haunted by her past yet living a relatively peaceful existence. Living aboard a Neimoidian freighter, she and her droid, Pip, are currently working to keep the ship up and running. As a prequel to The Phantom Menace, the series set roughly 100 years before the events of the Skywalker saga is distinct from the look and feel of the films, with key points of connectivity like the Neimoidians — still dodging Republic laws, I see — and the Jedi Order.

And speaking of the Jedi, these guardians of peace and justice are distinct from their prequel brethren. In this age of tranquility, the Order of peacekeepers is still in its prime with members like Jedi Knight Yord Fandar (Charlie Barnett) serving as a shining example of all the Jedi stand for. On Coruscant, we also meet Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae), a wise teacher, and Master Vernestra Rwoh (Rebecca Henderson). Readers may recognize the Mirialan from the pages of the Star Wars: The High Republic books and comics. Older, wiser, and with a fresh cut that shows off an array of head tattoos, Vernestra delivers the troubling news that Osha, Sol’s former Padawan, has been named as the suspect in Indara’s murder. Sol’s personal attachment to his pupil and the precarious political climate already looming over the Jedi Order makes the news especially jarring for the seasoned Jedi Master.

Meanwhile, Osha is dealing with more pressing problems when the other prisoners on the droid-run ship escorting her to Coruscant decide to mount an escape. Pip to the rescue! It’s just like General Leia Organa said: Never underestimate a droid. After crash-landing on the snowy world of Carlac, a rock as desolate as Hoth itself, Osha must contend with the elements and visions of her sister to survive.

Luckily, the Jedi are on their way. And after one very awkward exchange between Sol’s current Padawan, Jecki Lon (Dafne Keen), and Yord — caught half-dressed while fastidiously steaming his Jedi robes — the trio tracks Osha to the literal edge.