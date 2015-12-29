-
Black One
Poe Dameron’s personal T-70 X-wing, Black One delivered the critical blows against Starkiller Base, returning to D’Qar with a bad case of carbon-scoring and frayed fire-control linkages. With the Resistance in grave danger, Poe and BB-8 flew with an experimental thrust accelerator pod designed to give Black One even greater combat speed. The X-wing played a key role in the attack on a First Order Dreadnought, but was destroyed by Kylo Ren’s attack run against the Raddus.
Affiliations
Locations
Dimensions
-
Length: 12.74m