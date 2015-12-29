-
Cut Lawquane
A disillusioned clone trooper who saw too many of his fellow brothers die in combat, Cut Lawquane left the service. The deserter attempted to carve a new life for himself as a simple farmer on Saleucami, wanting only to live in peace with his wife Suu and their children, Jek and Shaeeah. However, nowhere was safe from the Clone Wars and even after the last battle, the Empire's interest in his world forces Cut and his family to flee their home.
Appearances
Affiliations
Gender
Male
Dimensions
Height: 1.83m
Weapons