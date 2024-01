"Those who enforce the law must obey the law."

Ahsoka is assigned to teach a class at a leadership academy on Mandalore. Soon after she arrives, Duchess Satine's zealous nephew -- Korkie -- and his classmates uncover a nefarious plot. Prime Minister Almec is revealed to be an active part of the black market conspiracy on Mandalore, and he attempts to permanently silence Duchess Satine and the cadets before they expose his corruption. Ahsoka and the cadets defeat Almec before he can succeed.