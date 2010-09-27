"A child stolen is a lost hope."

Chi Eekway and Che Amanwe, Chairman Papanoida's daughters, are kidnapped and held for ransom. Ahsoka Tano teams up with the Senator from Pantora, Riyo Chuchi, to aid the new chairman in recovering his family before the Trade Federation can unduly influence the future of his planet. The Chairman and his son, Ion, track down the kidnapper -- Greedo -- on Tatooine, and rescue Che Amanwe. Meanwhile, Ahsoka and Chuchi find Chi Eekway held captive aboard a blockading Trade Federation battleship over Pantora, and expose Trade Federation officer Sib Canay as a Separatist conspirator.

