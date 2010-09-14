"Fighting a war tests a soldier's skills, defending his home tests a soldier's heart."

The Republic learns of an impending Separatist attack on Kamino, and Anakin and Obi-Wan hurry to the planet. After the Republic repulses the Separatists' diversionary assault, the real attack begins. Asajj Ventress, General Grievous and an army of droids rise out of the oceans, bent on destroying Kamino's clone production facilities. Rex, Cody, Fives and Echo lead the clones in a desperate defense of their home planet.