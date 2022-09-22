ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

Chewie Fights to Survive in Marvel’s Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #6 - Exclusive Preview

September 22, 2022
September 22, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Meanwhile, Doctor Aphra tries to finally free herself of the Spark Eternal.

Chewie can’t seem to catch a break.

In Marvel’s Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca, things haven’t been going so well for our favorite Wookiee. The Millennium Falcon is missing. So is a certain urn that he and Han were hired to deliver to Jabba the Hutt. Han is presumed dead. And now Chewbacca’s stuck in a big, big jail. In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Marvel’s Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #6, Chewie finds himself on the prison planet of Gulhadar, and he’s having some trouble making friends.

Meanwhile, in Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #24, the rogue archaeologist struggles to break free of the Spark Eternal -- an ancient dark power -- once and for all…

Han Solo & Chewbacca #6, written by Marc Guggenheim and illustrated by David Messina and Paul Fry, with a cover by Phil Noto, arrives September 28 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology.  Doctor Aphra #24, written by Alyssa Wong and illustrated by Minkyu Jung, with a cover by W. Scott Forbes, also arrives September 28 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology. Both issues will also be available at your local comic shop.Star Wars: Han Solo and Chewbacca 6 CoverStar Wars: Han Solo and Chewbacca 6 Page 1 Star Wars: Han Solo and Chewbacca 6 Page 2 Star Wars: Han Solo and Chewbacca 6 Page 3 Star Wars: Han Solo and Chewbacca 6 Page 4 Star Wars: Doctor Aphra 24 Cover Star Wars: Doctor Aphra 24 Page 1 Star Wars: Doctor Aphra 24 Page 2 Star Wars: Doctor Aphra 24 Page 3 Star Wars: Doctor Aphra 24 Page 4 Star Wars: Doctor Aphra 24 Page 5

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog

Chewbacca (Star Wars) star wars comics Marvel Han Solo Doctor Aphra

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 — Exclusive Preview

    January 4, 2024

    January 4, 2024

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Darth Vader Returns to Mustafar in Marvel’s Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1 – Exclusive Preview

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Ty Yorrick Returns in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Saber for Hire – Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Mace Windu Will Finish Qui-Gon Jinn’s Last Mission in Star Wars: The Glass Abyss - Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Zeen Starts Again in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 - Exclusive Preview

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Weird But True! Star Wars Will Highlight Strange Galactic Facts and Trivia – First Look

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved