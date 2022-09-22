Chewie Fights to Survive in Marvel’s Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #6 - Exclusive Preview

Meanwhile, Doctor Aphra tries to finally free herself of the Spark Eternal.

Chewie can’t seem to catch a break.

In Marvel’s Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca, things haven’t been going so well for our favorite Wookiee. The Millennium Falcon is missing. So is a certain urn that he and Han were hired to deliver to Jabba the Hutt. Han is presumed dead. And now Chewbacca’s stuck in a big, big jail. In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Marvel’s Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #6, Chewie finds himself on the prison planet of Gulhadar, and he’s having some trouble making friends.

Meanwhile, in Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #24, the rogue archaeologist struggles to break free of the Spark Eternal -- an ancient dark power -- once and for all…

Han Solo & Chewbacca #6, written by Marc Guggenheim and illustrated by David Messina and Paul Fry, with a cover by Phil Noto, arrives September 28 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology. Doctor Aphra #24, written by Alyssa Wong and illustrated by Minkyu Jung, with a cover by W. Scott Forbes, also arrives September 28 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology. Both issues will also be available at your local comic shop.