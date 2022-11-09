ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Doctor Aphra Looks to Escape Her Own Mind in Marvel’s Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #26 - Exclusive Preview

November 9, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Plus, Han and Chewie’s woes continue in Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #7.

Even for Doctor Aphra, this is going to be tough.

The rogue archaeologist has been imprisoned in her own mind by the Spark Eternal -- an ancient dark-side device created by the Ascendant cult. In StarWars.com’s first look at Marvel’s Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #26, Aphra continues to seek a way out, traveling with the diminutive Miril, leader of the Ascendant; in the real world, Aphra’s frienemies confront the possessed doctor, doing what they can to free the good doctor.

Meanwhile, in Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #7, the titular duo have their own problems. Han has been shot by Greedo, and it doesn’t look good. Chewie, held in an actual prison and sentenced to death, hatches a questionable scheme with allies Maz Kanata and Phaedra…

Doctor Aphra #26, written by Alyssa Wong and illustrated by Minkyu Jung, with a cover by W. Scott Forbes, arrives November 16 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology; Han Solo & Chewbacca #7, written by Marc Guggenheim and illustrated by Paul Fry, with a cover by Phil Noto, also arrives November 16 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology. Both issues will also be available at your local comic shop.

Star Wars Dr Aphra 26 Cover

Star Wars Dr Aphra 26 Page 1

Star Wars Dr Aphra 26 Page 2

Star Wars Dr Aphra 26 Page 3

Star Wars Dr Aphra 26 Page 4

Star Wars Han Solo &amp; Chewbacca 7 Cover

Star Wars Han Solo &amp; Chewbacca 7 Page 1

Star Wars Han Solo &amp; Chewbacca 7 Page 2


Star Wars Han Solo &amp; Chewbacca 7 Page 3


Star Wars Han Solo &amp; Chewbacca 7 Page 4


