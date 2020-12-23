ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Quiz: Whose Mandalorian Armor Are You Getting for the Holidays?

December 23, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Will you proudly wear the Mandalorian's shiny beskar, Sabine Wren's artistic armor, or another set?

Boba Fett's beat-up old armor has changed hands a few times in this season of The Mandalorian alone. Cobb Vanth used it to keep the peace. Mando claimed it to uphold sacred tradition. And Boba Fett tracked it down to reclaim it as his own, a family heirloom inherited from his father.

If you were to be gifted the armor of a Mandalorian warrior this holiday season, which would be the perfect fit? Take our official StarWars.com quiz to find out...

