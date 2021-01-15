We Have Spoken: 40 of the Best Quotes from The Mandalorian

That’s my line.

Ever since The Mandalorian debuted on Disney+, notable lines from the series have become instant Star Wars classics. “This is the Way” and “I have spoken” arguably joined the ranks of iconic dialogue like “I am your father,” which is itself unmistakably Star Wars.

After two seasons and 16 chapters, here are 40 of our favorite standout quotes from The Mandalorian that we just can’t stop repeating.

1. “I can bring you in warm, or I can bring you in cold.” — The Mandalorian

One of the first lines we hear the Mandalorian utter tells us a lot about him. He’s willing to do whatever it takes to get the job done, but he gives his target a chance to make the experience slightly more pleasant. Slightly. (“The Mandalorian,” Season 1, Chapter 1)

2. “I was hoping to be free for Life Day, maybe even get home to the family… but I guess that’s not going to happen this year.” — The Mythrol

This rare mention of Life Day is more than a little ominous, but we’ll take it. (“The Mandalorian,” Season 1, Chapter 1)

3. “I like those odds.” — The Mandalorian

We learn in this tense exchange that the Mandalorian doesn’t back down, not even when he’s outnumbered. (“The Mandalorian,” Season 1, Chapter 1)

4. “… Bounty hunting is a complicated profession.” – The Client

You probably memorized this line when you watched the trailer for The Mandalorian on repeat. The emotionless Client giving the Mandalorian permission to use deadly force illustrates just how cold and calculating he is. (“The Mandalorian,” Season 1, Chapter 1)

5. “I will help you. I have spoken.” — Kuiil

The line that was immediately repeated by Star Wars fans everywhere, “I have spoken” shows Kuiil’s firm convictions and unflappable demeanor. He won’t listen to any protests once he’s made up his mind, not even from a Mandalorian. (“The Mandalorian,” Season 1, Chapter 1)

6. “I will initiate self-destruct.” — IG-11

As much as the Mandalorian mistrusts droids, he knows he needs IG-11 backing him up when the odds are against them in a blaster fight. His entreaties to keep the assassin droid in one piece are a comical respite in the heat of the heart-pounding shootout. (“The Mandalorian,” Season 1, Chapter 1)

7. “I’m a Mandalorian. Weapons are part of my religion.” — The Mandalorian

Not only is this line immediately memorable, it is a brilliant summation of the Mandalorians in very few words. (“The Child,” Season 1, Chapter 2)

8. “SOOGAA!” — Jawas

The Egg! The Egg! (“The Child,” Season 1, Chapter 2)

9. “This is the Way.” — The Armorer

Another instant classic, “This is the Way” reflects the creed of this particular Mandalorian sect, which has sworn to uphold their beliefs and ensure their way of life survives. Revealed in bits and pieces throughout the series, the resolute intonation of this mantra shows us that these Mandalorians will honor it no matter what. (“The Sin,” Season 1, Chapter 3)

10. “They all hate you, Mando. Because you’re a legend!” — Greef Karga

The Mandalorian makes quite an entrance in his new beskar armor after he’s completed the job. His fellow bounty hunters look on with envy. He’s also earned something that’s almost as valuable -- Greef Karga’s respect. (“The Sin,” Season 1, Chapter 3)

11. “When one chooses to walk the Way of the Mandalore, you are both hunter and prey.” — The Armorer

The Armorer puts into words what it is to be Mandalorian after the Empire’s destruction of their planet. The Mandalorian hunts others, but the invaluable beskar armor he wears makes him a constant target himself. (“The Sin,” Season 1, Chapter 3)

12. “Stop touching things.” — The Mandalorian

It’s the scene that launched a thousand memes. Seeing the Child act like, well, a child is both hilarious and heartwarming. (“Sanctuary,” Season 1, Chapter 4)

13. “Bad news. You can’t live here anymore.” — The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian isn’t one to mince words. He’s going to break bad news without any handholding, as the inhabitants of the Sorgan village discover. But even if he’s not prone to coddling, the Mando’s heart is in the right place. (“Sanctuary,” Season 1, Chapter 4)

14. “She’s no good to us dead.” — The Mandalorian

This line might sound familiar. Similar to a statement muttered by Boba Fett in The Empire Strikes Back, this quote is a nod to that notorious bounty hunter. (“The Gunslinger,” Season 1, Chapter 5)

15. “Your name will be legendary.” — Fennec Shand

Fennec Shand isn’t just dangerous because she’s an unrivaled marksman and mercenary. She’s also exceedingly clever and gifted with a silver tongue. She makes a case to rookie bounty hunter Toro Calican that completely changes the game—in a way Shand never expected. (“The Gunslinger,” Season 1, Chapter 5)

16. “I’m in.” — Cara Dune

Cara’s unending grudge against the Empire is revealed in this exchange with the Mandalorian. The former shock trooper is unflinching in the face of danger, but she’s not foolish enough to rush into a fight for no good reason. Fighting Imperials is always a good reason. (“The Reckoning,” Season 1, Chapter 7)

17. “Would anyone care for some tea?” — IG-11

IG-11’s past as a soulless killer is juxtaposed with this sweet sentence. A whole new droid since Kuiil repaired and reprogrammed him, this IG unit is now one-of-a-kind. (“The Reckoning,” Season 1, Chapter 7)

18. “I would like to see the baby.” — The Client

The Client says what we’re all thinking. (“The Reckoning,” Season 1, Chapter 7)

19. “Can I offer you a libation to celebrate the closing of our shared narrative?” — The Client

The Client, ever unflappable and polite, is certain he has the upper hand… until he doesn’t. His overconfidence was ultimately his undoing. (“The Reckoning,” Season 1, Chapter 7)

20. “You are a clan of two.” — The Armorer

Not only does this pronouncement bind the Mandalorian to the Child by the Creed, it affirms that their fates have been tied together pretty much since the first moment they met. (“Redemption,” Season 1, Chapter 8)

21. “Come on, baby! Do the magic hand thing.” — Greef Karga

Greef is a man of practicality, but we love the playful side that the small Child brings out in the guild boss. (“Redemption,” Season 1, Chapter 8)

22. “Wherever I go, he goes.” —The Mandalorian

Mando states in no uncertain terms that while he is on his quest to reunite the Child with his own kind, the two will not be separated. (“The Marshal,” Season 2, Chapter 9)

23. “I guess every once in a while both suns shine on a womp rat’s tail.” — Cobb Vanth

The marshal of Mos Pelgo is an immediately memorable character. Lines like this not only add to the Old West feel of his hometown but are also an intriguing teaser of wise adages uttered by Tatooine natives. What other pearls of wisdom do they use under the binary suns? (“The Marshal,” Season 2, Chapter 9)

24. “I’m sorry, lady. I don’t understand frog.” — The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian’s frustrations at being stranded come through in this abrupt end to their conversation. (“The Passenger,” Season 2, Chapter 10)

25. “Mandalorians are stronger together.” — Bo-Katan Kryze

If you don’t know Bo-Katan yet, this line tells you almost everything you need to know about her. She’s a natural leader who will never stop fighting for her people and her planet. (“The Heiress,” Season 2, Chapter 11)

26. “There you will find Ahsoka Tano. Tell her you were sent by Bo-Katan.” — Bo-Katan Kryze

Fans of The Clone Wars undoubtedly got chills when they heard Ahsoka Tano’s name spoken by Bo-Katan. (“The Heiress,” Season 2, Chapter 11)

27. “No, no, the red one. Show me the red wire.” —The Mandalorian

The Child tries his very hardest to help the Mandalorian fix the ship. (“The Siege,” Season 2, Chapter 12)

28. “Dank farrik.” — Cara Dune

“Dank farrik” is the curse of choice for the rougher side of the galaxy far, far away. Cara Dune, the Mythrol, and the Mandalorian have all uttered it at least once. (“The Siege,” Season 2, Chapter 12)

29. “Ahsoka Tano! Bo-Katan sent me. We need to talk.” — The Mandalorian

A momentous start to a momentous conversation. (“The Jedi,” Season 2, Chapter 13)

30. “Grogu and I can feel each other’s thoughts.” — Ahsoka Tano

The first time we hear the Child’s name, it is spoken by none other than Ahsoka Tano. (“The Jedi,” Season 2, Chapter 13)

31. “I’ve seen what such feelings can do to a fully trained Jedi Knight. To the best of us.” — Ahsoka Tano

Just a few words bear the heavy weight of heartbreak upon them. Ahsoka’s voice shakes as she remembers her former Master, Anakin Skywalker, and the tragedy that befell him. (“The Jedi,” Season 2, Chapter 13)

32. “I like firsts. Good or bad, they’re always memorable.” — Ahsoka Tano

A little bit of playfulness comes through as Ahsoka begins the test for Grogu. (“The Jedi,” Season 2, Chapter 13)

33. “A Mandalorian and a Jedi? They’ll never see it coming.” — The Mandalorian

Din Djarin and Ahsoka Tano form an unexpected dream team against the forces of the despotic magistrate. This memorable line is a brief reminder of the long history between Mandalore and the Jedi Order. (“The Jedi,” Season 2, Chapter 13)

34. “I don’t want your armor. I want my armor.” — Boba Fett

The Mandalorian is accustomed to being targeted for his priceless beskar, so imagine his shock when Boba Fett has his sights on a different set of very-used armor instead. (“The Tragedy,” Season 2, Chapter 14)

35. “Let’s just say they might recognize my face.” — Boba Fett

Boba Fett’s companions might not be aware of his history, but this quick one-liner is a wink to the storied past of the clone army. (“The Believer,” Season 2, Chapter 15)

36. “We just call him Brown Eyes.” — Miggs Mayfeld

Mayfeld is quick on his feet. He makes up a name for the Mandalorian on the spot that’s both descriptive and strangely endearing. (“The Believer,” Season 2, Chapter 15)

37. “You have something I want. You may think you have some idea of what you have in your possession, but you do not. Soon, he will be back with me. He means more to me than you will ever know.” — The Mandalorian

Din Djarin echoes the warning that Moff Gideon gave him in their explosive confrontation on Nevarro and makes it clear: Nothing will stop him from reaching Grogu. Moff Gideon can only take a deep breath in response, knowing that the Mandalorian, true to his word, will do whatever it takes to be reunited with the other half of his clan. (“The Believer,” Season 2, Chapter 15)

38. “A friendly piece of advice, assume that I know everything.” — Moff Gideon

This isn’t just posturing from the smug Imperial commander. Gideon knows a lot not only about the Mandalorian, but also Mandalore and its long history. (There is still one big surprise in store for him, however.) (“The Rescue,” Season 2, Chapter 16)

39. “Come, little one.” — Luke Skywalker

Grogu is reunited with his kind, the Jedi Master Luke Skywalker, in this emotional moment. (“The Rescue,” Season 2, Chapter 16)

40. “I’ll see you again. I promise.” — The Mandalorian

When the Mandalorian gives his word, he will keep it. We can’t wait to see the clan of two reunited one day. (“The Rescue,” Season 2, Chapter 16)

What’s your favorite line from The Mandalorian? Tell us in the comments below!