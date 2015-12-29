Episode Guides | Seasons 1 & 2
"The Rescue" Episode Guide | The Mandalorian
The Mandalorian and his allies attempt a daring rescue.
"The Believer" Episode Guide | The Mandalorian
To move against the Empire, the Mandalorian needs the help of an old enemy.
"The Tragedy" Episode Guide | The Mandalorian
The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey through a dangerous galaxy.
"The Jedi" Episode Guide | The Mandalorian
The Mandalorian journeys to a world ruled by a cruel magistrate who has made a powerful enemy.
"The Heiress" Episode Guide | The Mandalorian
The Mandalorian braves high seas and meets unexpected allies.
"The Passenger" Episode Guide | The Mandalorian
The Mandalorian must ferry a passenger with precious cargo on a risky journey.
"The Marshal" Episode Guide | The Mandalorian
The Mandalorian is drawn to the Outer Rim in search of others of his kind.
"Redemption" Episode Guide | The Mandalorian
The Mandalorian comes face-to-face with an unexpected enemy.
"The Reckoning" Episode Guide | The Mandalorian
An old rival extends an invitation for The Mandalorian to make peace.
"The Prisoner" Episode Guide | The Mandalorian
The Mandalorian joins a crew of mercenaries on a dangerous mission.
"Sanctuary" Episode Guide | The Mandalorian
The Mandalorian teams up with an ex-soldier to protect a village from raiders.
"The Sin" Episode Guide | The Mandalorian
The battered Mandalorian returns to his client for reward.
"The Child" Episode Guide | The Mandalorian
Target in-hand, The Mandalorian must now contend with scavengers.
"The Mandalorian" Episode Guide | The Mandalorian
A Mandalorian bounty hunter tracks a target for a well-paying client.
