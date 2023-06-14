Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #1 Kicks Off with a Brawl — Exclusive Preview

In the next installment of the comic adaptation of the Disney+ series, the Mandalorian meets the gangster Gor Koresh ringside.

Din Djarin isn’t much of a gambler.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #1, Din Djarin and Grogu take a seat at an underground arena in search of information on where to find more of the Mandalorian’s people. But things don’t exactly go as planned…

The Mandalorian – Season 2 #1, written by Rodney Barnes and illustrated by Georges Jeanty, with a cover by David Nakayama, arrives June 21 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.