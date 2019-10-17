The Clone Wars Rewatch: Surviving the "Water War"

The young Prince Lee-Char must overcome his grief and idealism to emerge victorious.

67: “Water War” (Season Four, Episode 1)

"When destiny calls, the chosen have no choice."

Synopsis:

When the king of Mon Cala is assassinated, talks break down between the Mon Calamari people and the Quarren, co-inhabitants of the aquatic world. To stop a civil war, the Republic sends Padmé Amidala and Anakin Skywalker, but unbeknownst to them, the Quarren are already being backed by the Separatists. Now the Jedi must protect Mon Cala's new leader, the young Prince Lee-Char, from the attack.

Analysis:

Struggling with grief over his murdered father and badly in need of guidance, Prince Lee-Char questions his own abilities to lead his people as much as those who are rejecting his rule.

But commanders, he will quickly learn, must make hard choices and stick to them. They must take decisive action and trust in themselves to instill that same faith in others. They must know when to be brave and charge ahead and when to retreat to survive for another day and another battle.

These nuances of leadership are somewhat lost on the young prince, who stands on the front lines and directly in the line of fire when those more experienced in the art of war and politics -- Jedi Anakin Skywalker and Captain Ackbar among them -- would prefer he retreat to safety. But he's learning.

His world under the sea is under siege, and the Quarren who refuse to be led by a Mon Calamari king are in league with the Separatists. Coupled with the terrifyingly shark-like facade of Riff Tamson, this obstacle alone would be scary enough.

But now the Separatists have brought in a powerful hybrid weapon -- half machine, half beast -- to win this civil war. And the prince must quickly overcome his idealism and find his place in all this if he's to lead his people to victory and survive the skirmish.

To quote Captain Ackbar: "It's an attack!"

Intel:



Both the Mon Calamari and Quarren species were first created for the screen in Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi. The former included Admiral Ackbar, seen in this episode as a captain on his homeworld. The latter was a background character for the scene in Jabba's palace.

