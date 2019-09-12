ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Clone Wars Rewatch: Escaping "The Citadel"

September 12, 2019
Kristin Baver

The prison was built to hold Jedi. Can an elite squad break their way in — and back out?

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the all-new episodes coming thanks to #CloneWarsSaved, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

62: “The Citadel” (Season Three, Episode 18)

"Adaptation is the key to survival."

A scene from "The Citadel."

Synopsis:

With help from R2-D2 and a squad of captured battle droids, a team of Jedi and clone troopers led by Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker attempt to free a captive Jedi general, Even Piell, from an impenetrable Separatist prison.

Anakin and Ahsoka in "The Citadel." Ahsoka in "The Citadel."

Analysis:

One might think Ahsoka is as reckless as her master, but in this case the Padawan's preoccupation with joining the mission after being told she was being left behind is less about carelessness and more about owning her personal agency.

She's always been outspoken, and Anakin can be quite protective, especially over those he feels a personal attachment toward. But it's not Anakin's job to protect Ahsoka -- he's here to teach her. And as Ahsoka puts it, it's not for Anakin to decide when and how she should put her life in danger.

Obi-Wan in "The Citadel."

  • clone-wars-rewatch-the-citadel-ahsoka

  • clone-wars-rewatch-the-citadel-captain-rex

    • The carbon freezing process alone is perilous, not to mention the inhospitable planet of Lola Sayu, and the stark prison that was built to restrain Jedi should their allegiance stray. But without Ahsoka's intervention, the elite team sent to free Master Piell wouldn't have even made it through the front door.

    Ahsoka in "The Citadel."

    Ahsoka is indispensable, the only member of the squad small enough to squeeze into the ventilation shaft and bypass the ray-shield security on the door so the infiltration can truly begin. See? She can handle herself after all.

    Even Piell in "The Citadel."

    But once they get in and rescue not only Master Piell, but Captain Tarkin and a few good men, they still have to hatch a plan to get back out.

    A scene from "The Citadel."

    Intel:

    • Osi Sobeck, voiced by James Arnold Taylor, was inspired in part by Christopher Walken, with a speech pattern punctuated by pauses and a specific inflection paying homage to the actor.
    • The clone trooper known as Fives quips that he doesn't want to end up as a wall decoration, a nod to poor Han Solo and his fate at the beginning of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

    What did you think of the episode? Tell us in the comments below and share on social with #CloneWarsRewatch!

    Next up: Come back next Thursday when the crew must make its escape in "Counterattack."

    Associate Editor Kristin Baver is a writer and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Want to talk more about The Clone Wars? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver what you thought about today’s episode.

