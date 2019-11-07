The Clone Wars Rewatch: Boxed in By the "Shadow Warrior"

The Sith control everything, the Republic just doesn't know it yet.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the all-new episodes coming thanks to #CloneWarsSaved, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

70: “Shadow Warrior” (Season Four, Episode 4)

"Who a person truly is cannot be seen with the eye."

Synopsis:

When Boss Lyonie, leader of the Gungans, is injured Jar Jar Binks must sway his people from rising against the Naboo and stopping a Separatist invasion led by General Grievous.

Analysis:

Count Dooku's candor is always a bit of a shock. For someone so devious, you wouldn't expect him to be so blunt about his master's dealings, although he may be speaking in the broader sense of the power he believes the Sith can possess. "The Sith control everything, you just don't know it," Dooku warns. And he's not wrong.

Back on the planet where the conflict began with a blockade, the Separatists are stoking the natural clash between the Gungans and the Naboo.

It all comes down to a Bombad Jedi versus a Bombad Warrior, playing what amounts to a very uncomfortable game of chess.

Jar Jar Binks, in disguise as the Gungan leader Boss Lyonie, must face down General Grievous and buy his friends some time.

Once again, Jar Jar is all of us. Fidgeting with his chair, humming to himself awkwardly, trying desperately to keep the cyborg general occupied without saying the wrong thing and blowing his cover. As he says, hessa more of a deep thinker, and he must help ensure his people get out of this unfortunate bang bang conflict.

Before long, General Tarpals makes the ultimate sacrifice so his troops can capture Grievous and Rish Loo is dead by Count Dooku's blade to spring a trap for Anakin Skywalker.

And it's all for naught when Padmé makes the impossible choice to accept Dooku's offer to trade prisoners and free her secret husband.

In this game of war, the Sith are indeed in control and winning by default.

Intel:



The episode's title is a nod to the English translation of Kagemusha, a 1980 Akira Kurosawa film produced by George Lucas.

