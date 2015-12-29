-
General Tarpals
The gravelly-voiced patrol chief of Otoh Gunga, Tarpals has endured many a headache caused by the antics of Jar Jar Binks. Tarpals kept an eye on the bumbling outcast, making sure the youngster didn't re-enter Gungan society. During the Trade Federation occupation of Naboo, Tarpals was part of the Gungan Grand Army that fought against the battle droid invaders. Ironically, Tarpals served under Binks, who had unexpectedly received the rank of general by Boss Nass himself. Tarpals stayed close to Binks, trying to keep his commanding officer out of trouble. By the time of the Clone Wars, Tarpals was promoted to general, and served as leader of the Gungan Grand Army.
Affiliations
Locations
Gender
-
Male
Dimensions
-
Height: 2.24m
species
Weapons
-
Energy Ball (Booma)
-
Electropole