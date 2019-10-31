The Clone Wars Rewatch: Take No "Prisoners"

Divided they fall to Riff Tamson's rule.
To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the all-new episodes coming thanks to #CloneWarsSaved, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.
69: “Prisoners” (Season Four, Episode 3)
"Crowns are inherited, kingdoms are earned."
Synopsis:
The Republic and Gungan forces have been captured by Riff Tamson and his Karkarodon enforcers. Now, it is up to Ahsoka and the young Prince Lee-Char to unite the fractured people of Mon Cala and drive out the Separatist invaders.
Analysis:
Divide and conquer. A fractured people are much easier to dominate than those united despite their differences, and the Separatists have used the Mon Cala's internal strife to their advantage.
Riff Tamson murdered the king to punctuate the civil unrest, manipulating an already tenuous relationship among the natives with empty Separatist promises to the Quarren people. The whole time he intended to take the throne as his own.