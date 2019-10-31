The Clone Wars Rewatch: Take No "Prisoners"

But he didn't count on Prince Lee-Char's charisma and strength, the way the young ruler could bring hope to not only the Mon Calamari but the Quarren too, and how he might rally those imprisoned and enslaved and seize the chance to unite his people. Even the Jedi seem powerless to defeat Riff.

The Quarren are the key. Taking the first step toward victory, they alone set the plan into motion. And at last, with a common enemy who would obliterate them all and usurp the throne for himself, they find the will to fight alongside, not against, one another.

Prince Lee-Char deals the fatal blow in an act of retribution for his fallen father. But unlike those consumed by revenge, Tam is killed in the prince's self defense, a step toward justice for the late king before Lee-Char takes his rightful crown.

Intel:



The baton Captain Ackbar carries is a nod to an accessory from the original Kenner action figure. Episodic director Danny Keller fondly remembered using the stick as a blaster in his youth so he worked it into this episode.

