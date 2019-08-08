The Clone Wars Rewatch: Creating a "Monster"

Something witchy this way comes.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the all-new episodes coming thanks to #CloneWarsSaved, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

57: “Monster” (Season Three, Episode 13)

"Evil is not born, it is taught."

Synopsis:

Asajj Ventress and the Nightsisters plot their revenge against Count Dooku, selecting a warrior from a village on the far side of Dathomir and using dark magic to transform him into their brutal servant.

Analysis:

Continuing the theme of feeling empathy for the villains, Savage Opress is actually quite sympathetic before the witches work their magic on him. Much like Darth Vader, Savage isn't inherently evil, but he's made that way by those who would manipulate them for their own gain.

From the beginning of the trials, Savage is out to protect his brother, Feral. "As long as I live, you will not harm him," he growls, using his body to defend his brother and ultimately offering to sacrifice himself to save him. The Nightsisters are loyal only to each other, but the kinship of Savage and Feral seems to run even deeper than the other members of either clan. Savage is willing to protect his brother to his own detriment.

He refuses to accept Ventress's terms for the trials, that only one warrior will survive, and is determined to work together with Feral during the tests.

But once infused with the festering dark magic, Savage's brute strength, power, and blind loyalty belongs to Ventress alone. So corrupted is he by the the witches, he kills the only person he was willing to give his life to save, and stands blankly awaiting the next order.

They have turned him into a instrument of evil. Like Darth Vader, desperation to save someone he cared for has led him down a dark path. And Ventress, once in a very similar position, now controls Savage in much the same way she was recently controlled, continuing the cycle of manipulation and vengeance.

The Nightsisters have created a monster. Hate will feed him.

Intel:



Mother Talzin offers Dooku restorative blackroot upon his arrival, a reference to another Lucasfilm universe -- Willow.

What did you think of the episode? Tell us in the comments below and share on social with #CloneWarsRewatch!

Next up: Come back next Thursday when Savage's loyalty is put to the test in "Witches of the Mist."

Associate Editor Kristin Baver is a writer and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Want to talk more about The Clone Wars? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver what you thought about today’s episode.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #CloneWarsRewatch