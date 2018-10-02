ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Clone Wars Rewatch: Into the "Lair of Grievous"

October 2, 2018
Kristin Baver

It's a trap!

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the all-new episodes coming thanks to #CloneWarsSaved, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

14: “Lair of Grievous” (Season One, Episode 10)

"Most powerful is he who controls his own power."

Jedi Nahdar and general grievous in "Lair of Grievous."

Synopsis:

Jedi Master Kit Fisto and his former Padawan, Jedi Nahdar Vebb, track escaped prisoner Nute Gunray to a remote world only to find themselves as the bait in a trap inside the mysterious den of General Grievous.

Jedi Nahdar in "Lair of Grievous."

Analysis:

The introduction of General Grievous's lair is the stuff of a gothic horror nightmare. We have the fortress, a mist-shrouded abode complete with the sounds of creatures in anguish emanating from within the walls. There's the display of trophies from murdered Jedi, the kind of stomach-turning exhibition you'd expect from a serial killer.

General Grievous.

But perhaps worst of all are the lengths to which Grievous will go to willingly submit to chilling medical experiments upon his droid doctor's slab. You think, as he's skittering away from the battle, that it can't possibly get worse, but the groan as his mask is removed for replacement, with no sedation apparent, is far more unpleasant.

This dark and twisted episode at once expands on the complex backstory of the coughing cyborg operative and serves to generate more questions about who he was and what he has become.

Grievous and foolhardy Nahdar have a surprising amount in common. "I submit to no one," Grievous declares, but it's clear that he's a willing participant in Dooku's game, still jockeying for the Sith Lord's affections even as it's clear he's been forced into a trap. Villains often act out of fear and pain, and Grievous is no exception. (Although if any resident of the gothic castle deserves pity, it's the Gor.)

Kit Fisto battles General Grievous in "Lair of Grievous."

    •  

    For Nahdar's part, incomplete was his training and now here he stands, at the side of his former Jedi Master, failing to recognize any of the teachings that should have been imparted upon him during his time as a Padawan learner. He uses the Force for simple tasks, like the parting of the fog, and foolishly believes he can take on Grievous alone. Meanwhile, Kit Fisto, older and wiser, realizes escape is his only option and uses the fog for cover to aid his eventual retreat.

    Intel:

    • Jedi Nahdar Vebb has only a single barble on his chin to signify his youth. For an example of an older Mon Calamari, just look to Admiral Ackbar.
    • The lightsaber Kit Fisto examines belonged to Jedi Master Neebo, who disappeared while defending refugees on the moons of Sanjin.

    What did you think of the episode? Tell us in the comments below and share on social with #CloneWarsRewatch!

    Next up: Come back Thursday when Anakin and Obi-Wan launch a kidnapping mission in "Dooku Captured."

    Associate Editor Kristin Baver is a writer and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Want to talk more about The Clone Wars? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver what you thought about today’s episode.

