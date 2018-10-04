The Clone Wars Rewatch: It Takes a Pirate Gang to Get "Dooku Captured"

The Republic can't catch the Count, but Hondo Ohnaka is up to the task.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the all-new episodes coming thanks to #CloneWarsSaved, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

15: “Dooku Captured” (Season One, Episode 11)

"The winding path to peace is always a worthy one, regardless of how many turns it takes."

Synopsis:

During their own attempt to kidnap Count Dooku, Anakin and Obi-Wan discover that the Sith Lord has already been captured by the pirate Hondo Ohnaka and his gang, who are holding him for ransom on Florrum.

Analysis:

Being a Force wielder may mean certain tactical advantages, but the skill alone cannot guarantee a victory in battle. As Obi-Wan says, "Maybe there's a lesson to be learned here."

Faced with the sheer numbers of Hondo's gang -- several dozen Weequay with blasters at the ready -- and stripped of his own elegant weapon, Count Dooku has little recourse. He could fight, but he would almost certainly lose and may lose his life in the process.

Faced with the brute strength of a ferocious Gundark, their lightsabers either misplaced or malfunctioning, Anakin and Obi-Wan can use their power to move rocks, but otherwise their only option is to run. Even that has limitations. And deep inside the cave, with the entrance blocked, the beast in pursuit, and poisonous gas compounding their peril? Their best chance at survival then is being rescued by outside forces. Enter Padawan Ahsoka with a respectable take-charge attitude.

There's a lesson here, indeed. For the Jedi, it's humility. They were unable to capture Dooku, but he has still wound up in shackles. For all their gifts and skills, a motley crew of pirates did what they could not. Sometimes even the Jedi need help from outside forces.

And for the Sith Lord Dooku, perhaps the lesson is that he is not invincible. But then, no one is. Not even the Emperor himself.

Strong in the Force is still not all-powerful, and the Sith Lord must learn that he is only human after all.

Intel:



This episode was going to have two Kowakian monkey lizards -- twin brothers Pikk and Pilf Mukmuk. Only Pilf is seen here, living up to his name by pilfering from Dooku off-screen.

