The Clone Wars Rewatch: Allies Amid a "Counterattack"

Anakin Skywalker and Captain Tarkin form the start of an alliance.
To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the all-new episodes coming thanks to #CloneWarsSaved, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.
63: “Counterattack” (Season Three, Episode 19)
"Anything that can go wrong will."
Synopsis:
With freed prisoners in tow and the brutal warden attempting desperately to thwart them, Obi-Wan and Anakin must search for a way out of the Citadel and back to Coruscant amid more traps, perils, and pitfalls. Their bid to board their shuttle fails when heavy weapons fire destroys the escape craft and Trooper Echo dies in the blast.
Analysis:
This is some rescue!
Far in the future aboard the Death Star, Grand Moff Tarkin will prove to be one of the few people who Darth Vader respects, or at the very least listens to.