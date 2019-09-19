The Clone Wars Rewatch: Allies Amid a "Counterattack"

But here at the beginning of their relationship, while trying to escape from the Citadel, Anakin Skywalker and Captain Tarkin are still sizing each other up. After initially butting heads, they seem to be forming the start of an alliance. Behind enemy lines, and elsewhere on the battle field, Jedi methods are not always the answer to an unscrupulous war. On this they can agree.

To Tarkin's point, the Jedi code and the values of the order do preclude members from enforcing some tactics that could be militaristically beneficial. To achieve victory, sometimes one must be willing "to do whatever it takes to win," Tarkin says. And that is not the Jedi way.

Anakin has come to a similar conclusion on his own, suggesting yet another way he's begun to diverge from the path of the Jedi (beyond, you know, his secret marriage to Padmé).

In a tunnel in the dark, surrounding a fortress built to trap Jedi, Tarkin and Anakin begin to forge a new path that will lead them to serve the Empire.

To differentiate Lola Sayu from the lava planet of Mustafar, the molten rivers of the planet surrounding the Citadel were given a bright yellow hue to suggest sulfur.

