The Clone Wars Rewatch: "Citadel Rescue" Success

How can you follow the Jedi Code and face the realities of war?

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the all-new episodes coming thanks to #CloneWarsSaved, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

64: “Citadel Rescue” (Season Three, Episode 20)

"Without honor, victory is hollow."

Synopsis:

After their ship and only way off the planet is destroyed, Anakin and Obi-Wan must lead the escaped prisoners across Lola Sayu's perilous landscape as Plo Koon commands a task force through the Separatist defenses. Even Piell is killed, but before he dies, he passes on his Nexus Route coordinates to Ahsoka.

Analysis:

The reality of war can distort the perspective of even a Jedi Knight.

Captain Tarkin, his beliefs, and his methods, represent the bleak and brutal future of the Empire. His view is simplistic, a black-and-white, all-or-nothing approach to victory no matter the cost. He also holds part of the key to almost certain strategic victory for the Republic.

But that is not the Jedi way. Master Even Piell, who has the other half of the intel needed to complete the coordinates, dies admirably. His fellow Jedi honor their dead even in the midst of the escape, taking a moment to properly send off his body.

And before he dies, he entrusts Ahsoka as the new caretaker of the information. She is clearly uncomfortable with the burden, having lied her way onto the task force in the first place, but proves to be a wise choice. Not only does she prove to be the most important part of the mission by memorizing her part of the intel, but she saves Tarkin's life, effectively preserving the other half of the intel.

When they're finally rescued from the Citadel and Lola Sayu, Tarkin is ready to go straight to Chancellor Palpatine with this information vital to the Republic and he war effort.

Ahsoka holds to her promise to Master Piell, agreeing only to disclose the coordinates to the Jedi Council. The Jedi and the politicians will have to reach a compromise on their own if they're to advance in their strategy.

As Obi-Wan says, "If we sacrifice our code, even for victory, we may lose that which is most important: our honor." And the future of the Empire is one built on brutal methods to keep star systems cowering, not the Jedi's peacekeeping ways.

Intel:



This episode had three different endings during the scripting process, including one version where Tarkin killed Osi Sobeck in cold blood.

