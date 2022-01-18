ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Book of Boba Fett Cargo Hold: “Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa”

January 18, 2022
January 18, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Check out concept art and more from third installment of the Disney+ Original Series.

The Book of Boba Fett is here! Every week, StarWars.com’s “The Book of Boba Fett Cargo Hold” will collect a bounty of extras for each episode of the Disney+ Original Series. 

Spoiler warning: This article features imagery and details about the story of The Book of Boba Fett “Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa.”

The Book of Boba Fett continues with “Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa,” now streaming on Disney+, in which the titular former bounty hunter faces new challenges to his reign. Check out the gallery below for character posters, concept art, and much more from the landmark episode!

Character Posters

Lortha Peel from The Book of Boba Fett character poster. Rancor keeper from The Book of Boba Fett character poster. Mos Espa youth from The Book of Boba Fett character poster.

Stills

Boba Fett in “Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa” Fennec talking to Boba in “Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa” Boba Fett walking in Mos Espa in “Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa” Jawas in “Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa” Boba Fett and Fennec Shand outside Jabba's Palace in “Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa” Boba Fett in “Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa”8D8 in The Book of boba FettLortha Peel talks to Boba FettBoba Fett find the ModsSkad and DrashBoba Fett looks out to the desertKrrsantan attacks Boba FettA Rancor and Rancor Keeper arrive at the palaceThe Rancor Keeper tends to the rancor

 

Concept Art

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 2 concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 2 concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 2 concept art by Erik Tiemens
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Erik Tiemens.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 2 concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 2 concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 2 concept art by Anton Grandert
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Anton Grandert.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 2 concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 2 concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 2 concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 2 concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 2 concept art by Ryan Church
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Ryan Church.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 2 concept art by Anton Grandert
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Anton Grandert.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 2 concept art by Ryan Church
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Ryan Church.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

