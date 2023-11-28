ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Gift the Galaxy: First Look at New Clone Trooper Figures

November 28, 2023
StarWars.com Team

Hasbro’s 6-inch Black Series and 3.75-inch Vintage Collection will soon welcome new recruits.

Fall in, soldiers. We have some top-secret collecting intel to disclose.

In celebration of the Gift the Galaxy product program, StarWars.com is thrilled to reveal new clone trooper figures coming to Hasbro’s popular 6-inch Star Wars: The Black Series and 3.75-inch Star Wars: The Vintage Collection lines.

Arriving Spring 2024 exclusively at Target, the Star Wars: The Black Series Clone Trooper Lieutenant & 332nd Ahsoka’s Clone Trooper Pack is based on the 501st division that pledged loyalty to Ahsoka during the siege of Mandalore. As depicted in Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ final season, the 332nd company troopers repainted their helmets in Ahsoka’s honor, and the image has become a memorable one among fans. This set is based on their appearance in the Ahsoka live-action series on Disney+, and includes an alternate Phase I clone helmet.

"These troopers are on the new clone trooper body we developed recently," Eric Franer, production designer on the Hasbro Star Wars team tells StarWars.com. "They both have removable helmets and the iconic DC-15S blaster carbine and DC-15A blaster rifles."

Planned for Summer 2024 release is the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Phase II Clone Trooper 4-Pack, coming to Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney. The set includes four figures with variations of the Phase II clone armor, including the 332nd company’s customized helmet in tribute to Ahsoka.

"We developed a unique troop builder pack for this item that offers an instant army of clone trooper designs with our new, updated and highly articulated figure body," adds Emily Cantelupe, sr. product designer on the Hasbro Star Wars team.

Look for pre-orders for the Star Wars: The Black Series Clone Trooper Lieutenant & 332nd Ahsoka’s Clone Trooper Pack and the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Phase II Clone Trooper 4-Pack will also launch tomorrow, November 29, on Target.com and HasbroPulse.com, respectively, at 1 p.m. ET; the Vintage Collection set is coming soon to shopDisney.com. The clankers will never see it coming. 

