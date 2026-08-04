Star Wars: A New Hope Is Getting a Welsh Language Dub

Some of Wales’ most beloved actors — including Matthew Rhys, Rhys Ifans, and Aimee-Ffion Edwards — lend their voices to a new Welsh language version of the classic 1977 film.

May the Force be with you — or as said in Wales: A boed i’r Grym fod gyda chi.

Star Wars: A New Hope is getting a new Welsh language dub, introducing fans to a new version of the 1977 classic film. The news was announced today at the National Eisteddfod, and Lucasfilm and Disney are producing the dub in collaboration with S4C and the Welsh Government via Creative Wales.

The official title of the new project is Star Wars: Gobaith Newydd, which will broadcast on S4C and across its platforms later this year, beginning Christmas Day 2026. The broadcast will come just in time for A New Hope to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2027.

Some of Wales’ most beloved actors lead the Welsh language cast, including Matthew Rhys as Han Solo, Rhys Ifans as Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Princess Leia. Star Wars veteran Mark Lewis Jones — who previously played Captain Canady in Star Wars: The Last Jedi — takes on the role of Darth Vader, while rising talent Osian Morgan voices Luke Skywalker. The wider Welsh cast includes Llyr Ifans (C-3PO), Nia Roberts (Aunt Beru), Richard Harrington (Grand Moff Tarkin), Owain Arthur (Red Leader), and Rhodri Meilir (Gold Leader).

Ellyn Stern directs the Welsh language dub, which is produced by Lucasfilm Director of Distribution Operations Michael Kohn.

“We're really excited about this project for many reasons,” Kohn explains. “I've been involved in a few Indigenous dubs of Star Wars over the years that aim to preserve and revitalize interest in learning the language. They have been tremendously successful not only in their communities but internationally as well. The chance to celebrate the Welsh language through Star Wars is one we couldn’t pass up.”

The dub is especially meaningful for Lucasfilm Co-President Lynwen Brennan, who was born and raised in Wales and can’t wait to share this unique new version with fans.

“Wales has such a rich history of storytelling and a beautiful lyrical language,” she says. “We have never before had a translation of Star Wars into Welsh, and I am so thankful that in celebration of our 50th anniversary, we have been able to work with some incredible Welsh talent to make that a reality. Welsh speakers will finally be able to enjoy the film in our native language, and my hope is that it will have the same emotional impact as if you were watching the film again for the first time."

Lucasfilm and Star Wars have a long history with Wales, going back to 1979, when a full-size Millennium Falcon was built at Pembroke Dock for Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Scenes from Star Wars: The Acolyte and Lucasfilm’s Willow (both the film and the Disney+ series) were also shot on location in Wales.