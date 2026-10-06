Rivalries Heat Up in Star Wars: Galactic Racer — Available Now

Get ready to race across the red salt flats of Crait in the official launch trailer for Star Wars: Galactic Racer, out now worldwide on PS5, Xbox X|S, and PC.

Racers, it's time to start your engines and join forces with Shade on the competitive repulsorcraft circuit.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer is here, with the newly launched video game available now worldwide on PS5, Xbox X|S, and PC. To celebrate the launch, a new trailer for the game has just arrived, revealing a new planetary location familiar to fans of Star Wars: The Last Jedi as well as sage advice from famed podracer Sebulba himself, sporting a beard and the same attitude we know and love from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

In addition to the six previously announced planets of Jakku, Sentinel I, Lantaana, Derven Acos, Ando Prime, and Tatooine, players will be able to race across the striking surface of Crait – just watch out for those adorable vulptices. And catch a glimpse of the wizard world of podracing in the main single-player campaign, as seasoned racing veteran Sebulba imparts his knowledge of the mercurial sport, helping to prepare Shade for Kestar Bool's nefarious schemes.

And take a look at the official story trailer released earlier this year at Summer Game Fest, guaranteed to get both your heart and your repulsorcraft racing! Get a pulse-pounding look at the single-player mode, including the first look at the Derven Acos arena, and multiplayer podracing action beyond the Mos Espa Circuit.

Kestar Bool is the star of the Outer Rim’s Galactic League, using his position as League Champion to intimidate other pilots and extend his already powerful reach even further. Shade, an up-and-coming racer with a personal grudge against the Bool family, enters the League with an eye firmly on unseating the corrupt champion. Not only does Shade have a skilled Ardennian mechanic named Hibi to rely on, but also the support of legendary racer Sebulba — assuming Shade can earn the Dug’s hard-won respect.

In the trailer, Shade explores the paddock area, where fellow racers congregate to share stories, throw down challenges, and provide support. Hibi runs her unique workshop out of each planet’s paddock. Talk to her to fit new parts either earned through runs or bought from Hibi herself, each with stat boosts and abilities that support your racing style as you prepare for your next run on the circuit.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer is high-stakes, runs-based racing adventure with multiple game modes, including Campaign, Scenario, and Arcade modes. Navigate your own path through the League in the solo campaign, choosing between different events as you progress with unique unlocks and new challenges at every turn. Crash too many times and you’re out of the tour; then it’s time to regroup, rebuild, and begin again. Certain perks and unlocks earned in previous attempts are carried over to the next run. Start each tour fresh with new decisions and choices for another chance to take down Kestar Bool.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer is available now worldwide on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.