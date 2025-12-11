Star Wars: Galactic Racer

The Empire’s grip on the galaxy has finally broken, and with its fall comes a new obsession: speed. As the New Republic struggles to rebuild - gambling, entertainment, and glory fuel a booming underground. Out of this chaos, the Galactic League is born: an unsanctioned racing circuit where syndicates sponsor pilots, fortunes are won and lost in seconds, and only the bold survive.

At the heart of it all is Shade, a lone racer with a dream of glory and revenge. For Shade, the League isn’t just a race; it’s a shot at reclaiming destiny. But standing in Shade’s way is Kestar, a ruthless rival who has his own power-hungry plans for the League.

As the Galactic League rises, so does the rivalry that could define it. Shade must forge alliances, outpace rivals, and survive long enough to become an elite racing pilot.

Speed across new and iconic Star Wars planets, with every world hosting a new kind of chaos. It's not enough to be fast, you have to know your circuits: branching routes, varied environments, and dynamic risk-reward choices ensure no two runs play the same.

Select from multiple repulsorcraft classes, each with distinct handling and tactical advantages. Customize your build, unlock new abilities on every run, and master brutal takedowns.

Choose which events to conquer as you race through a dynamic campaign of speed, sabotage, and survival, or battle rivals for supremacy in competitive multiplayer.

No Force. No prophecy. Just skill, strategy, and the will to rise.