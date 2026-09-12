STAR WARS | DISNEY+STAR WARS ON DISNEY+
Games + Interactive
Events
Celebrate National Video Games Day with Your Favorite Star Wars Games

Celebrate National Video Games Day with Your Favorite Star Wars Games

Bargain like a Jawa and take advantage of deals on Xbox, Steam, and GOG this weekend.

StarWars.com Team
StarWars.com Team
September 12, 2026

Gamers just joined the ranks of Star Wars Zero Company and soon will be strapping in for a shot at greatness in Star Wars: Galactic Racer.

With a new Lucasfilm Games sizzle offering glimpses of the past, present, and future of Star Wars games, including thrilling moments from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Star Wars Outlaws, and more — we couldn't be more excited for National Video Games Day this year!

Whether you grew up playing Star Wars: The Force Unleashed and LEGO Star Wars, or are new to the galaxy of gaming, now is the perfect time to download fan-favorite Star Wars titles, beginning a new adventure in the galaxy far, far away with discounts on Xbox, Steam, and GOG platforms.

Jae uses the Scattergun.

Be among the first recruits for non-stop action in the recently released Star Wars Zero Company, a single-player turn-based tactics game set in the twilight of the Clone Wars, where players command an elite squad through a gritty and authentic Star Wars story.

And get ready to race when Star Wars: Galactic Racer, the runs-based, high-stakes reinvention of racing, arrives next month. On October 6, you can become Shade, a lone racer chasing revenge and glory as they join the Galactic League — an unsanctioned racing circuit born in the lawless Outer Rim.

Cal fights on Coruscant

Or enjoy one of the many critically-acclaimed games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and the sequel Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, reliving Cal Kestis' epic, lightsaber-swinging struggle against the might of the Empire.

Find your next favorite Star Wars gaming adventure when the National Video Games Day sale runs now through September 13.

  • Disney+ | A galaxy of stories awaits

Related Topics

National Video Games Day Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Star Wars Zero Company Star Wars: Galactic Racer

Related News + Features

TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved