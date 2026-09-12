Celebrate National Video Games Day with Your Favorite Star Wars Games

Bargain like a Jawa and take advantage of deals on Xbox, Steam, and GOG this weekend.

Gamers just joined the ranks of Star Wars Zero Company and soon will be strapping in for a shot at greatness in Star Wars: Galactic Racer.

With a new Lucasfilm Games sizzle offering glimpses of the past, present, and future of Star Wars games, including thrilling moments from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Star Wars Outlaws, and more — we couldn't be more excited for National Video Games Day this year!

Whether you grew up playing Star Wars: The Force Unleashed and LEGO Star Wars, or are new to the galaxy of gaming, now is the perfect time to download fan-favorite Star Wars titles, beginning a new adventure in the galaxy far, far away with discounts on Xbox, Steam, and GOG platforms.

Be among the first recruits for non-stop action in the recently released Star Wars Zero Company, a single-player turn-based tactics game set in the twilight of the Clone Wars, where players command an elite squad through a gritty and authentic Star Wars story.

And get ready to race when Star Wars: Galactic Racer, the runs-based, high-stakes reinvention of racing, arrives next month. On October 6, you can become Shade, a lone racer chasing revenge and glory as they join the Galactic League — an unsanctioned racing circuit born in the lawless Outer Rim.

Or enjoy one of the many critically-acclaimed games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and the sequel Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, reliving Cal Kestis' epic, lightsaber-swinging struggle against the might of the Empire.

Find your next favorite Star Wars gaming adventure when the National Video Games Day sale runs now through September 13.