Meet the Cast Before Star Wars Zero Company Mobilizes at San Diego Comic-Con 2026

The cast of the highly anticipated tactics game has just been revealed ahead of the game’s August 27, 2026 release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC .

Zero Company is set to deploy — to San Diego Comic-Con!

But first, StarWars.com has gathered up a first look at some of the cast for Star Wars Zero Company, including the reveal of fan-favorite voice acting veterans who’ve already served in the Clone Wars:

If you’re headed to San Diego Comic-Con this week, mark your calendars to meet up with members of the cast and development team behind Star Wars Zero Company when they take the stage for an in-depth look at the upcoming turn-based tactics game at 4:00 PM (PT), on Saturday, July 25, in Room 6BCF. Join BitReactor narrative director Aaron Contreras, Lucasfilm’s Kelsey Sharpe, Dee Bradley Baker, Jonathan Freeman, Rekha Sharma and Vic Michaelis and host Michael Peyton from IGN for a one-of-a-kind exploration of the game and its characters. You'll also learn how we're building a cinematic turn-based tactics game for all Star Wars and tactics fans.