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{:title=>"Games + Interactive", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-interactive"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

Meet the Cast Before Star Wars Zero Company Mobilizes at San Diego Comic-Con 2026

July 23, 2026
July 23, 2026
Kelly Knox

The cast of the highly anticipated tactics game has just been revealed ahead of the game’s August 27, 2026 release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Zero Company is set to deploy — to San Diego Comic-Con!

But first, StarWars.com has gathered up a first look at some of the cast for Star Wars Zero Company, including the reveal of fan-favorite voice acting veterans who’ve already served in the Clone Wars:

A graphic of the cast for Star Wars Zero Company.

  • Hawks (Masculine): Jonathan Freeman (Goliath, Children’s Hospital)
  • Hawks (Feminine): Erica Luttrell (Star Wars: Squadrons, Steven Universe)
  • Kundri Fathom: Rekha Sharma (Star Trek: Discovery)
  • Trick: Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: The Bad Batch)
  • Anakin Skywalker: Matt Lanter (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: The Mandalorian)
  • Runa Blask: Vic Michaelis (Dropout)
  • Kabb Uppercut: JB Blanc (Arcane)
  • Jae Mordant: Judy Alice Lee (Marvel Rivals)
  • Cly Kullervo: Alex McKenna (Red Dead Redemption 2)
  • Bennic Halloren: Leo Howard (Kickin’ It)
  • Visser: Dylan Kenin (Mayor of Kingstown)
  • Tel-Rea: Nicole Rainteau (Criminal Minds)
  • Neesh Renark: Jim Pirri (Marvel's Spider-Man 2)
  • M-3VO / Meevo: D.C. Douglas (Mass Effect 2, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)
  • Typhon: Hunter Smith (Monster Hunter Wilds)

If you’re headed to San Diego Comic-Con this week, mark your calendars to meet up with members of the cast and development team behind Star Wars Zero Company when they take the stage for an in-depth look at the upcoming turn-based tactics game at 4:00 PM (PT), on Saturday, July 25, in Room 6BCF. Join BitReactor narrative director Aaron Contreras, Lucasfilm’s Kelsey Sharpe, Dee Bradley Baker, Jonathan Freeman, Rekha Sharma and Vic Michaelis and host Michael Peyton from IGN for a one-of-a-kind exploration of the game and its characters. You'll also learn how we're building a cinematic turn-based tactics game for all Star Wars and tactics fans.

  • Command the galaxy’s finest in tactical operations, investigations and other heart-pounding missions through a cinematic original story set in the Clone Wars era.

    of

  • Strategize and adapt at both your base of operations and an ever-shifting battlefield to make every move count. The outcomes of your decisions make each playthrough different.

    of

  • Deploy a team of operatives composed of a wide variety of character archetypes ranging from scoundrels to astromechs, or even a Jedi, choosing from an arsenal of tactical abilities to outmaneuver and defeat your foes.

    of

  • Improve your squad’s skills as you deploy them on missions, where they learn to work together and unlock new combat synergies that could be the difference between victory and defeat.

    of

  • Droid gameplay in Star Wars Zero Company.

    of

  • Tel-Rea gameplay in Star Wars Zero Company.

    of

  • Kabb removes welder's mask after unlocking a safe.

    of

  • An Infinite Coil member takes cover and prepares to fire.

    of

    • In Star Wars Zero Company, former Republic officer Hawks gathers unconventional allies and forms a diverse squad that operates in the shadows of the Clone Wars. Work alongside ranks of recruits from across the galaxy, known as Operators, as you race against time to hunt Kundri Fathom, the dangerous leader of the Infinite Coil, a Separatist-aligned cult.

    Pre-order the Star Wars Zero Company Standard Edition or the Deluxe Edition now to unlock two additional unique cosmetic packs and five painted weapon themes inspired by the Clone Wars era. All pre-orders grant access to the Crystalline Astromech Cosmetic Pack, which includes an R3 droid, translucent "crystalline" astromech heads for the R4 and R5 droid variants, and the BR-1 droid, originating in Star Wars Zero Company. Deluxe Edition pre-orders include all pre-order bonus content in addition to the Deluxe Edition exclusive content.

    Stay tuned to StarWars.com for all the Zero Company news from San Diego Comic-Con and beyond!

    SDCC Star Wars Zero Company

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