Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Fortnite Join Forces

A new experience bridges the ride at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort to a special island in Fortnite.

Get ready to embark on a brand-new mission that will take you from your home all the way to Batuu!

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run | Fortnite connects Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, FL and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA to an all-new Star Wars adventure called Smugglers Gambit.

In Smugglers Gambit, you’ll explore Mersa Veta Station and take on quests across Ord Ryla to become one of the Outer Rim’s most infamous smugglers, where you can level up and team up in co-op missions to battle pirates, Imperial remnants, and dangerous wildlife. Continue the adventure in-person at the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction in Galaxy’s Edge with a special mission from Hondo Ohnaka himself! Accept the mission and link your eligible Epic Games and MyDisney accounts before or after you ride Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run to unlock a reward back in Smugglers Gambit.

"Since its debut, Star Wars has redefined storytelling innovation. The seamless link between Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Smugglers Gambit continues that legacy—offering a groundbreaking example of how stories can flow across screens, theme park rides, and games,” said James Waugh, Senior Vice President, Franchise Story & Creative Strategy at Lucasfilm. “It’s the kind of pioneering, cross-platform experience only Disney can deliver, and it fits perfectly in a galaxy far, far away."

How to Experience Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run | Fortnite

Beginning Sunday, August 16, 2026, the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run | Fortnite experience is included at no additional cost with valid theme park admission and is available to any guest who accepts the special mission.

Accept the mission in the Disneyland app or the My Disney Experience app- the official Walt Disney World app, before riding to be detected on the attraction.

To claim post-ride rewards in Fortnite, including the Forsworn Trooper Outfit, eligible guests need to accept the mission and link a MyDisney account with an Epic Games account, or have previously linked their MyDisney account with an Epic Games account. Guests who ride but are not eligible to link their accounts will instead redeem a code in Fortnite to receive their reward.

Download Fortnite for free on PC, console and mobile devices.