The new ongoing comic series from Charles Soule and Luke Ross follows the Supreme Leader of the First Order and his obsession with the Sith Lord Darth Vader.

“Show me again, the power of the darkness, and I will let nothing stand in our way…”

Kylo Ren is ready to finish what his grandfather started. Soon, the Supreme Leader of the First Order will follow in the footsteps of Darth Vader with the new Marvel comic series Star Wars: Legacy of Vader.

Written by Charles Soule, who previously penned Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren and Star Wars: Darth Vader - Dark Lord of the Sith among others, the story begins with a journey to Mustafar, where Ren will descend into Vader’s castle. Later issues will take Kylo to the familiar sands of Tatooine as he tries to unlock the secrets of his family’s past.

Soule, who first teased the series at New York Comic-Con 2024, is excited to return to the Knight of Ren for a story that bookends his previous miniseries, which explored Ben Solo’s fall to the dark side. “When fans talk to me about my Star Wars work, two of my Marvel comic runs come up more than almost anything else: my 2017 run on Darth Vader with Giuseppe Camuncoli and my 2019 series The Rise of Kylo Ren with Will Sliney,” Soule tells StarWars.com. “I think both of those worked so well in part because they were set in parts of the Star Wars timeline full of unanswered questions about characters the audience really loves. This new series is not just a combination of those two books, but also a chance to explore an extremely rich section of the timeline that's almost entirely open: Kylo Ren's time as Supreme Leader of the First Order.” Set between the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Legacy of Vader revisits Kylo’s enduring connection to his maternal grandfather, the Empire’s enforcer Darth Vader, and further explores how the events of Vader’s past guide Kylo’s choices as he leads the First Order.

“Kylo is truly lost at this particular moment. In a very short span of time, he's faced two of his most significant mentors in combat (one of whom is his uncle), killed his own father, almost killed his mother, stolen control of a galaxy-level military that he has no idea how he'll use, and of course, found a deep connection with another Force-user named Rey,” Soule continues. “All of that is swirling around in his emotional matrix, making him deeply unstable, angry, frustrated... dangerous. He's looking for any form of guidance he can get — even if he won't admit it — and so he turns to just about the only thing he's got left, the legacy of his grandfather, the Sith Lord Darth Vader.”

Today, get your first glimpse at some interior art from the first issue by Luke Ross, who worked on Star Wars: Darth Vader (2020) and War of the Bounty Hunters, plus the reveal of the first cover art by Derrick Chew and a variant cover by Annie Wu.