Boushh Blasts His Way to New Allies in Marvel’s Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #28 – Exclusive Preview

January 18, 2023
StarWars.com Team

Plus, in Star Wars: Yoda #3, the Jedi Master once again grapples with failure.

Sana Starros is ready to face Domina Tagge, but she’s not prepared for the mayhem that awaits her aboard the Acquisitor.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Marvel’s Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #28, Boushh and his Ubese crew masquerade as members of Crimson Dawn to free the Tagge Corporation leader.

And in StarWars.com’s preview of Star Wars: Yoda #3, a former student recalls the battle he won only to lose the guidance of Jedi Master Yoda.

Doctor Aphra #28, written by Alyssa Wong and illustrated by Minkyu Jung, with a cover by W. Scott Forbes, arrives January 25 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology; Yoda #3, written by Cavan Scott and illustrated by Nico Leon, with a cover by Phil Noto, also arrives January 25 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology. Both issues will also be available at your local comic shop.

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #28 preview 1

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #28 preview 2

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #28 preview 3

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #28 preview 4

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #28 preview 5

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #28 preview 6

Star Wars: Yoda #3 preview 1

Star Wars: Yoda #3 preview 2

Star Wars: Yoda #3 preview 3

Star Wars: Yoda #3 preview 4

Star Wars: Yoda #3 preview 5

