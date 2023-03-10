Master Yoda and Anakin Skywalker Team Up in Marvel’s June 2023 Star Wars Comics – Exclusive Preview

Plus, Luke Skywalker’s destiny hangs in the balance, Darth Vader turns to Doctor Aphra for help, the Mandalorian and Grogu head to Tatooine, and much more!

The Separatist army has a powerful new weapon: the Megadroid. And it will take both Jedi Master Yoda and the Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker to destroy the threat against the Republic. In Star Wars: Yoda #8, the story takes us inside a droid factor to directly connect with the events of Star Wars: Revelations.

Plus, get your first look below at the newest one-shot celebrating the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – The Empire #1, the final installment in the Sana Starros miniseries, and other Marvel Star Wars titles coming in June 2023 — including covers and solicits for the flagship Star Wars series, the first chapter in Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2, Darth Vader – Black, White & Red, Doctor Aphra, and more.

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER - BLACK, WHITE & RED #3

JASON AARON, DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON & MARC BERNARDIN (W)

LEONARD KIRK, DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON & MORE! (A) • Cover by MIKE DEL MUNDO

Variant Cover by CARMEN CARNERO • Variant Cover by NIC KLEIN



DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON HELPS BRING DARTH VADER TO LIFE LIKE NEVER BEFORE!



• MARC BERNARDIN brings us along with Vader on a mission you won’t soon forget!

• PLUS: The penultimate chapter of JASON AARON & LEONARD KIRK’s Vader deconstruction!

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN SEASON 2 #1



RODNEY BARNES (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A) • Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant Cover by E.M. GIST • Variant Cover by KEN LASHLEY

Variant Cover by RICKIE YAGAWA • Virgin Variant Cover by RICKIE YAGAWA

Star Wars Pride Variant Cover by PAULINA GANUCHEAU

Concept Art Variant ALSO AVAILABLE



SEASON 2 OF THE HIT DISNEY+ SERIES IS HERE!



• GROGU AND DIN DJARIN return in “CHAPTER 9: THE MARSHAL”!

• The Mandalorian is drawn to the Outer Rim in search of others of his kind.

• Following rumors of another Mandalorian, he instead comes face-to-face with MARSHAL COBB VANTH wearing very familiar armor!

• Mando and Grogu have stepped into a situation bigger than they realize!

• Following the tradition of Season 1, RODNEY BARNES and GEORGES JEANTY reunite to bring Season 2 to life once more!

STAR WARS: YODA #8

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W)

ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO (A)

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by TAKASHI OKAZAKI

Star Wars Pride Variant Cover by JAVIER GARRÓN

MASTER AND APPRENTICE!

• The SEPARATIST army has a new super-weapon: THE MEGADROID.

• But can YODA and ANAKIN SKYWALKER destroy an entire factory full of them?

• The events of this issue directly overlap with STAR WARS: REVELATIONS! See how IT’S ALL CONNECTED!

STAR WARS: SANA STARROS #5 (OF 5)

JUSTINA IRELAND (W) • PERE PÉREZ (A)

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

Star Wars Pride Variant Cover by BETSY COLA



THE STARROS FAMILY INFILTRATES AN IMPERIAL DESTROYER. WHAT CAN GO WRONG?



• SANA STARROS and bounty hunter DEVA LOMPOP have boarded the KING’S RANSOM to save one of their family.

• But once they find out they’ve been betrayed, the STARROS CLAN will never be the same!

STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI – THE EMPIRE #1

JODY HOUSER (W) • JETHRO MORALES (A) • Cover by RYAN BROWN

Connecting Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT

Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by TOM REILLY

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN

WHAT WOULD YOU DO IF THE EMPIRE TOOK OVER?

• As operations begin to take shape on the moon of ENDOR, a technician must figure out how to live under the control of THE EMPIRE.

• But if he can’t stay out of trouble, what will the Empire do with him?

• Continuing the 40TH ANNIVERSARY celebration of RETURN OF THE JEDI, JODY HOUSER & JETHRO MORALES pull back the curtain of the Empire like never before!

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #35

ETHAN SACKS (W) • LAN MEDINA (A)

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

Star Wars Pride Variant Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

BOBA FETT VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV

DURGE VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

A NEW ERA FOR THE BOUNTY HUNTERS!

• In the aftermath of the battle with INFERNO SQUAD, VALANCE and T’ONGA are joined by the most dangerous bounty hunters in the galaxy...

• KHEL TANNA!

• DEATHSTICK!

• DURGE!

•…and BOBA FETT?!

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #33

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

COVER BY JUNGGEUN YOON

Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

Star Wars Pride Variant Cover by PHIL JIMENEZ

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

LUKE SKYWALKER! A LOST JEDI TEMPLE! AND A GRAVE MISCALCULATION!

• APHRA has convinced LUKE that she can help him find long-lost secrets of THE JEDI!

• But she has other plans for him that include...

• …DARTH VADER!!!

STAR WARS #35

CHARLES SOULE (W) • MADIBEK MUSABEKOV (A)

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO

Star Wars Pride Variant Cover by PHIL JIMENEZ

LUKE SKYWALKER...IN THE CLUTHES OF DR. CUATA!

• The would-be JEDI’S LIGHTSABER is all but destroyed!

• Enter KYBER CRYSTAL expert DR. CUATA! Only he can repair it...but at what price?

• Luke’s life will hang in the balance...and only ANOTHER JEDI can save him!

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #35

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by KHOI PHAM

Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

Star Wars Pride Variant Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

VADER UNBOUND!



• The DARK LORD OF THE SITH has called upon the galaxy’s greatest archaeologist, DOCTOR APHRA, for help.

• He’s lost control of THE FORCE, and only APHRA knows what can tame his path of destruction

• …But will an archaic KYBERITE weapon only lead to more devastation?