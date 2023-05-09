Iden Versio Finds Her Target in Marvel’s Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #34 — Exclusive Preview

Inferno Squad brings the fight to Beilert Valance and T’onga’s crew!

Tensions are rising on Depatar as Beilert Valance and Bossk try to make repairs to the Edgehawk.



In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Marvel’s Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #34, just when it seems things couldn’t get any worse, Iden Versio arrives…

Bounty Hunters #34, written by Ethan Sacks and illustrated by Paolo Villanelli, with a cover by Ken Lashley, arrives May 17 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.