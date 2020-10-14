Valance Becomes the Hunted in Marvel’s Bounty Hunters #6 - Exclusive Preview

The cyborg mercenary looks to protect a young ally, but there’s no place to hide.

For those who live the life of a bounty hunter, there comes a time when you’re the target.

In StarWars.com’s first look at Marvel’s Bounty Hunters #6, cybernetic blaster-for-hire Beilert Valance escorts the young Cadeliah through the Spur Orbiting Market. Though Valance believes they’ve found a safe haven from the Unbroken Clan, some old familiar faces are about to enter the fray…

Bounty Hunters #6, from writer Ethan Sacks and artist Paolo Villanelli, with a cover by Lee Bermejo, arrives October 21 and is available for pre-order now.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog