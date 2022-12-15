A Disgraced Guardian of the Whills is Exposed in Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic #3 - Exclusive Preview

It's lightsaber versus lightbow in a tense standoff at the Temple of the Kyber.

Maybe Tey Sirrek is better off on his own.

His alliance with Jedi Vildar Mac and Padawan Matty Cathley has been strained, as the unlikely allies have launched an investigation into missing religious artifacts stolen from across Jedha's Holy City. In StarWars.com's exclusive preview of Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic #3, we find out why...

The High Republic #3, written by Cavan Scott with art and a cover by Ario Anindito, arrives December 28 as part of Phase II in the multimedia initiative. The comic is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.















Star Wars: The High Republic