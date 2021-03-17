A General, a Jedi, and a Wookiee Plot a Rescue as War of the Bounty Hunters Begins and More from Marvel's June 2021 Star Wars Comics - Exclusive Preview

Nobody. Steals. From Boba Fett.

There's about to be a battle for the greatest prize of all: Han Solo.

In an epic storytelling event, Marvel's June 2021 Star Wars comics will usher in a cross-title tie-in to kick-off the War of the Bounty Hunters miniseries, and StarWars.com has your first look at the solicits, including the flagship Star Wars series, The High Republic, Bounty Hunters, Darth Vader, and Doctor Aphra. Face the terror of the Drengir horde in The High Republic, and follow the battle for the rebel scoundrel now frozen in carbonite...

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #6 on sale June 30

Written by CAVAN SCOTT

Art by GEORGES JEANTY

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO



HEART OF THE DRENGIR!

The REPUBLIC FRONTIER in crisis! The JEDI of STARLIGHT BEACON join forces with their most feared enemy to face the terror of the unstoppable DRENGIR horde.

AVAR KRISS and her new allies fight nightmarish creatures on a harsh lava world. Can young Jedi KEEVE TRENNIS save her former master from the darkness?

And, who or what is the GREAT PROGENITOR?!

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #1 (OF 5) on sale June 2

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art and Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN

Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Wraparound Variant Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

AT WAR FOR THE GREATEST PRIZE OF ALL: HAN SOLO!

THE HUNT BEGINS!



Nobody. Steals. From BOBA FETT! The notorious bounty hunter will not stop until he gets what’s rightfully his. For the thief, no corner of the galaxy is safe. Good thing for them that the REBEL ALLIANCE, THE EMPIRE and every bounty hunter in the galaxy is standing in Boba’s way.

With a last-page reveal that will blow this Death Star–sized story wide open, Issue #1 is just the beginning. The biggest crossover in STAR WARS history will continue raging through the pages of the WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS event miniseries and tie-in to STAR WARS, DOCTOR APHRA, DARTH VADER and BOUNTY HUNTERS through October.

Only one hunter will be left standing, and the STAR WARS galaxy will never be the same!

STAR WARS #14 on sale June 16

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by RAMON ROSANAS

Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS TIE-IN!



The REBELS finally have a lead on the location of HAN SOLO!

It’s time to save the captain of the MILLENNIUM FALCON from his frozen carbonite tomb!

A general, a Jedi, and a Wookiee will mount a desperate rescue mission... But they have no idea what actually awaits them.

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #11 on sale June 30

Written by ALYSSA WONG

Art by MINKYU JUNG

COVER BY SARA PICHELLI

MYSTERIES ABOUND ABOARD A DURGE-ANGED SHIP!



DOCTOR APHRA and SANA STARROS discover an eerie abandoned ship while on a new mission from DOMINA TAGGE.

But on board they will come face-to-face with a nightmarish horror not seen in the galaxy for untold eons.

And then there’s….THE FEARSOME BOUNTY HUNTER DURGE!

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #13 on sale June 9

Written by ETHAN SACKS

Art by PAOLO VILLANELLI

COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

THE WOOKIEE ALWAYS WINS!



Hot on the trail of BOBA FETT, VALANCE and DENGAR run into a rather large obstacle—the mighty CHEWBACCA!

Will T’ONGA escape the trap set by a mysterious organization out to upend the underworld?

And who is the figure in the shadows hunting them all?!

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #13 on sale June 23

Written by GREG PAK

Art by RAFFAELE IENCO

Cover by AARON KUDER

DARK LORD VS. DARK DROID!

