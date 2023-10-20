“Gift the Galaxy” This Holiday Season - Updated

Lucasfilm launches a new product program that will reveal and highlight the best items from the galaxy far, far away.

Have a Star Wars fan in your life? These are the holiday gifts you’re looking for!

Announced this week, “Gift the Galaxy” is a 10-week celebration revealing and highlighting Star Wars toys, apparel, and more, helping fans find a gift for everyone on their list. Or if you’re a fan, maybe you’ll find something new for your own wishlist! Just visit StarWars.com/GiftTheGalaxy every Tuesday through December 19 to see the latest products featured and join the conversation on social media using #GiftTheGalaxy and #StarWars.

On October 20, Good Morning America welcomed Lucasfilm for a special segment on Gift the Galaxy, opening a larger-than-life present to unveil a stunning Star Wars-themed set and a varied collection of gifts.

See below for some of our favorite items featured on Good Morning America and from the launch of Gift the Galaxy. Happy (bounty) hunting!

Good Morning America Spotlight

The Mandalorian Aprons by Hedley & Bennett

Your clan of two will be ready for any culinary mission with these adorable aprons inspired by the Mandalorian and Grogu.

Grogu’s Snack Attack Complete 6-in-1 Carrier by LÍLLÉbaby

Carry your Grogu-sized little Jedi and a galaxy of snacks with this Mandalorian-themed carrier, featuring a zip-down front panel that doubles as a large pocket with breathable mesh.

Star Wars Ewok Pet Accessories by Loungefly



Bring some cute Ewok flair to your own furry companion with this new collection featuring collars, harnesses, and more.

Star Wars Holiday Family Matching Sleepwear Collection by shopDisney



The Force and holidays run strong in your family with these matching Star Wars PJs, featuring the Skywalkers gathered ‘round the tree.

Millennium Falcon 26oz 3-Wick Candle by Homesick



This iconic Star Wars ship joins Homesick’s Star Wars collection on November 26, with notes of leather, brushed suede, santal, rusted steel, and cashmere musk. When fall and winter nights get chilly, this candle’s got it where it counts.