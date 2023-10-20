ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

“Gift the Galaxy” This Holiday Season - Updated

October 20, 2023
StarWars.com Team

Lucasfilm launches a new product program that will reveal and highlight the best items from the galaxy far, far away.

Have a Star Wars fan in your life? These are the holiday gifts you’re looking for!

Announced this week, “Gift the Galaxy” is a 10-week celebration revealing and highlighting Star Wars toys, apparel, and more, helping fans find a gift for everyone on their list. Or if you’re a fan, maybe you’ll find something new for your own wishlist! Just visit StarWars.com/GiftTheGalaxy every Tuesday through December 19 to see the latest products featured and join the conversation on social media using #GiftTheGalaxy and #StarWars.

On October 20, Good Morning America welcomed Lucasfilm for a special segment on Gift the Galaxy, opening a larger-than-life present to unveil a stunning Star Wars-themed set and a varied collection of gifts.

See below for some of our favorite items featured on Good Morning America and from the launch of Gift the Galaxy. Happy (bounty) hunting!

Good Morning America Spotlight

Mandalorian Essential Aprons - Hedley & Bennett

The Mandalorian Aprons by Hedley & Bennett

Your clan of two will be ready for any culinary mission with these adorable aprons inspired by the Mandalorian and Grogu.

Complete 6-in-1 Carrier in Grogu’s Snack Attack Print - LÍLLÉbaby

Grogu’s Snack Attack Complete 6-in-1 Carrier by LÍLLÉbaby

Carry your Grogu-sized little Jedi and a galaxy of snacks with this Mandalorian-themed carrier, featuring a zip-down front panel that doubles as a large pocket with breathable mesh.

Holiday Family Matching Sleepwear Collection - shopDisney

Star Wars Ewok Pet Accessories by Loungefly

Bring some cute Ewok flair to your own furry companion with this new collection featuring collars, harnesses, and more.

Holiday Family Matching Sleepwear Collection - shopDisney

Star Wars Holiday Family Matching Sleepwear Collection by shopDisney

The Force and holidays run strong in your family with these matching Star Wars PJs, featuring the Skywalkers gathered ‘round the tree.

Millennium Falcon 26oz Candle - Homesick

Millennium Falcon 26oz 3-Wick Candle by Homesick

This iconic Star Wars ship joins Homesick’s Star Wars collection on November 26, with notes of leather, brushed suede, santal, rusted steel, and cashmere musk. When fall and winter nights get chilly, this candle’s got it where it counts.

    • Gift the Galaxy Launch Favorites

    Into the Carbon-Freezing Chamber Ornament - Hallmark

    Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Into the Carbon-Freezing Chamber Keepsake Ornament by Hallmark

    When it’s colder than carbonite outside, decorate the tree with this Hallmark Keepsake Ornament commemorating a classic scene. Features a synchronized sound and light performance, complete with motion. We love it, and you know. (Available in stores.)

    The Black Series Jawa & Salacious B. Crumb (Holiday Edition) Action Figure - Hasbro

    Star Wars: The Black Series Jawa & Salacious B. Crumb (Holiday Edition) by Hasbro

    Utini! meets Ho ho ho! This festive set features 6-inch scale Jawa and Salacious B. Crumb figures in new decos for the holiday season.

    Micro Galaxy Squadron AT-AT walker by Jazwares

    Micro Galaxy Squadron AT-AT Walker (Endor) by Jazwares

    One of the Empire’s biggest vehicles goes micro in this essential release.

    Season’s Greetings 2023 1oz Silver Coin - New Zealand Mint

    Star Wars Season’s Greetings 2023 Coin by New Zealand Mint

    Grogu is ready for holidays with this limited edition, pure silver collectible coin from New Zealand Mint.

    Star Wars | RSVLTS Performance Hoodies

    Star Wars Performance Hoodie Collection by RSVLTS

    Choose from various designs that span the Star Wars saga.

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.
    Gift the Galaxy

