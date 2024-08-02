Plan Ahead for Everything Star Wars at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Get ready to experience the biggest panels, legendary moments, and other galactic sights to take in on the show floor.

At next week’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, get ready to step inside your own Star Wars story through the magic of Stagecraft.

During the three-day event this year, you’ll also have the chance to learn more about your favorite Star Wars series, and celebrate a trio of Star Wars legends: the maestro John Williams, Han Solo actor Harrison Ford, and Frank Oz, the voice and puppeteer behind Yoda. And while we can’t wait to report back on everything we learn at the Disney Entertainment Showcase, where there is sure to be a segment devoted to forthcoming Lucasfilm titles, there is so much to see and do on the show floor before and after the panel event! Here’s a closer look at your guide to all the Star Wars excitement throughout the weekend.

Lucasfilm Booth

Throughout the event, Lucasfilm is excited to offer D23 attendees the opportunity to experience first-hand the magic of ILM StageCraft, the technology used to bring to life the worlds of The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka and more. Visit the Lucasfilm pavilion for immersive photo opps and join luminaries from behind the scenes of the Star Wars galaxy for more on how this innovative technology is bringing storytelling into the future.

Disney+ Pavilion

Stop by the Disney+ Pavilion during D23 for a chance to celebrate the streaming service and its full catalog of Star Wars offerings. Plus, get a preview of coming attractions with a Star Wars: Skeleton Crew photo opportunity inspired by the thrilling new live-action series debuting on Disney+ December 3. In the spirit of the Amblin coming-of-age films from the 1980s like The Goonies and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Skeleton Crew stars Jude Law, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, and Robert Timothy Smith. Series creators and head writers Jon Watts and Christopher Ford also serve as executive producers alongside Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson.

Star Wars Darkade

Located inside the World of Disney: The Product Experience, each day you can test your skills at the first-ever Star Wars villains-themed arcade for a chance to win prizes while checking out new Star Wars products.

Friday, August 9

ILM Stagecraft: A Galaxy of Innovation

10:00 a.m. at the Lucasfilm Booth

Learn all about ILM’s Stagecraft through a firsthand experience at the Volume.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy

12:00 p.m. at the Lucasfilm Booth

Learn more about the next LEGO Star Wars special, LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy , from Dan Hernandez (showrunner, writer, executive producer), Benji Samit (showrunner, writer, executive producer), and James Waugh (executive producer and Lucasfilm senior vice president, Franchise Content & Strategy).

Creatures & Droids with Legacy Effects

2:00 p.m. at the Lucasfilm Booth

The creative studio that brought The Mandalorian’s Grogu and Ahsoka’s Murley the Loth-cat to life talks about the craft of making lifelike aliens, creatures, and droids.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures - Nubs Meet & Greet

4:00 p.m. at the Lucasfilm Booth

Younglings and younglings at heart can meet and hug Nubs, the Pooba star of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures.

Disney Entertainment Showcase

7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Honda Center

NOTE: Evening shows at the Honda Center are for D23 Ultimate Fan Pass ticket holders only. There are no reservations or stand-by queues available for the Honda Center.

Enjoy the magic of Disney Entertainment in a star-studded showcase featuring exclusive looks at the movies, series, and stage shows you love, and a glimpse into what you can look forward to. Join some of your favorite stars as they give you a peek behind the curtain at upcoming projects, never-before-seen footage, surprise announcements, and special guests, musical performances, and exclusive new content coming to the big screen, your small screens, and stages worldwide.

Saturday, August 10



ILM Stagecraft: A Galaxy of Innovation

10:00 a.m. at the Lucasfilm Booth

Learn all about ILM’s Stagecraft through a firsthand experience of the Volume.

Doug Chiang: Designing with Stagecraft

12:00 p.m. at the Lucasfilm Booth

Lucasfilm’s senior vice president and executive design director Doug Chiang takes us back to the drawing board for an in-depth look at how Star Wars designs are incorporated using Stagecraft technology.

Creatures & Droids with Legacy Effects

2:00 p.m. at the Lucasfilm Booth

The creative studio that brought The Mandalorian’s Grogu and Ahsoka’s Murley the Loth-cat to life talks about the craft of making lifelike aliens, creatures, and droids.

A Lookback at Star Wars: The Acolyte with Manny Jacinto

4:00 p.m. at the Lucasfilm Booth

Join The Acolyte’s Manny Jacinto as he reflects on the first season of the series and reveals new insights on the Stranger.

Sunday, August 11



ILM Stagecraft: A Galaxy of Innovation

10:00 a.m. at the Lucasfilm Booth

Learn all about ILM’s Stagecraft through a firsthand experience of the Volume.

A Conversation with Lucasfilm Animation

12:00 p.m. at the Lucasfilm Booth

Athena Portillo (vice president, Animation Production) and Vanessa Marshall (voice of Hera Syndulla in Star Wars Rebels) reflect on favorite moments from nearly two decades of Lucasfilm Animation's critically acclaimed storytelling.

Creatures & Droids with Legacy Effects



2:00 p.m. at the Lucasfilm Booth

The creative studio that brought The Mandalorian’s Grogu and Ahsoka’s Murley the Loth-cat to life talks about the craft of making lifelike aliens, creatures, and droids.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures - Nubs Meet & Greet

4:00 p.m. at the Lucasfilm Booth

Younglings and younglings at heart can meet and hug Nubs, the Pooba star of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures.

Disney Legends Awards Ceremony

5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the Honda Center

NOTE: Evening shows at the Honda Center are for D23 Ultimate Fan Pass ticket holders only. There are no reservations or stand-by queues available for the Honda Center.

Since 1987, the Disney Legends Awards program has honored gifted individuals for the significant impact they’ve had on the Disney legacy. We’ll be honoring the 2024 class of Disney Legends — including John Williams, Harrison Ford, and Frank Oz — on Sunday, August 11, at 5 p.m. at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA.